Police Blotter | 5-25-22

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

May 14

Montez D. Holliday, 39, of East St. Louis, was arrested for aggravated fleeing and eluding police and aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle on I-255 northbound at milemarker 12. Also arrested was Shandre S. Carter, 43, of Cahokia Heights, on a St. Clair County warrant.

May 21

Police are investigating a break-in at Columbia Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, 500 Admiral Weinel Boulevard. Shortly after 2:50 a.m., five subjects broke a window to enter the dealership and steal vehicle keys from the office before exiting the business. No vehicles were reported stolen from the dealership, police said. An Illinois State Police crime scene unit assisted in gathering evidence from the scene.

Police are investigating after a van was stolen in downtown Columbia and found a short time later with its catalytic converter cut out. Officers responded to Three Tails Parlor & Pantry at 225 N. Main Street at about 10:30 a.m., after a white cargo van with Missouri plates had just been stolen from outside the business. Just minutes later, an employee of Parkview Dental, 728 S. Main Street, reported a white van parked outside that business. Police responded and determined it was the same van just reported stolen. The van was unoccupied, and the catalytic converter had been removed. Police are reviewing surveillance video from the business. Police believe a suspect vehicle associated with this case is a black or dark blue four-door Chevrolet car with temporary tags that was occupied by at least two people. This car was observed at both businesses involved in the incident.

Monroe County Sheriff

May 12

Luke J. Bouse, 29, of Sullivan, Mo., was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (acetaminophen/oxycodone HCL) following a Feb. 13 incident.

May 13

Lance T. Jones, 28, of Prairie du Rocher, was charged with failure to report an accident involving injury and obstructing justice stemming from an April 24 incident.

May 16

Jordan L. Shelton, 30, of Waterloo, was arrested for a Monroe County warrant on Route 3 at South Market Street in Waterloo.

May 18

Shortly before 6 a.m., a 2018 Honda CRV driven by 30-year-old Zinaida Dautovia went off the roadway at Route 3 south of Klohr Toen Lane and into the ditch. She was transported to Mercy South Hospital via Monroe County EMS.

May 20

Deputies responded about 12:15 a.m. to the 5700 block of Goeddeltown Road after a person was struck by a vehicle. A 2008 Chevy C5 party bus driven by 28-year-old Samual C. Landry was unloading and once all passengers had exited the vehicle, one person standing behind the bus while it was backing up, Jeremiah L. Matthews, 24, was struck and then dragged an unspecified distance. Matthews was transported to a St. Louis hospital with unspecified injuries.

Mark A. Firestine, 32, of Columbia, was arrested for obstructing a peace officer in the 900 block of Meadowview Lane.

May 23

Deputies responded to a report of domestic violence in progress at the Midwest Petroleum gas station on Route 3 near Red Bud shortly before 5:40 p.m. Before deputies arrived, the suspect had fled at a high rate of speed north on Route 3 through Waterloo and continued north into Columbia before taking I-255. The vehicle was described as a white work van with red letters. Deputies followed the vehicle but terminated pursuit just south of Columbia. The vehicle possibly struck another vehicle in the Midwest Petroleum parking lot before fleeing.

Waterloo Police

May 16

Clint J. Loepker, 34, of Waterloo, was issued a city ordinance violation for unlawful restraint of dog in the 600 block of Laurel Street.

May 17

Jeremiah B. Allen and Melissa S. Allen were issued ordinance violations for truancy in the 200 block of North Rogers Street.

May 19

Deylon Washington, 32, was arrested for felony obstructing justice (providing false information) and domestic battery.

May 22

Jered D. Gallagher, 38, and James H. Gallagher, 44, were each issued two city ordinance violations in the morning for loud noise at Uncle John’s RRR Bar, 141 S. Main Street. Earlier that morning, at 4:52 a.m., Jered was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia at the same location.

May 23

Jered D. Gallagher, 38, of Waterloo, was issued two separate city ordinance violations for loud noise at Uncle John’s RRR Bar, 141 S. Main Street.