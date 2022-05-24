Police Blotter | 5-18-22

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

May 11

Michael A. Rudock, 18, of Columbia was arrested for domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence in the 1500 block of Gedern Drive.

Columbia police are investigating the theft of a truck from the lot of Columbia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 500 Admiral Weinel Boulevard. The theft occurred on April 29, per surveillance footage. The truck, a red 1998 Dodge Ram 3500, was purchased by a man from New Mexico and was parked on the dealership lot waiting for pickup. When the purchaser arrived to pick up this vehicle on May 11, it was not there. Suspects in the theft are two Black males, police said.

May 12

Christopher D. Whittington, 30, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery in the 2600 block of Columbia Lakes Drive.

May 13

Eric T. Dawe, 40, of Glen Carbon, was arrested for aggravated DUI, failure to signal and improper lane usage on Route 3 at Wedgewood Drive.

May 14

Stella J. Bean, 42, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI in the 600 block of North Main Street.

May 15

Terry K. Dobbs, 58, of St. Louis, was arrested for aggravated DUI, aggravated driving while license revoked, fugitive from justice and improper lane usage on West Whiteside and North Rapp Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

May 10

Elizabeth A. Coplin, 24, of Columbia, and Katelyn K. Mounce, 27, of Smithton, were each charged with unlawful possession of cannabis (30-100 grams).

Multiple stolen vehicle reports along with several catalytic converter thefts near Columbia are being investigated. Shortly after 7 a.m. May 7, MCSD deputies responded along with the Columbia Fire Department to Advantage Self Storage, 1322 Valmeyer Road, for a vehicle fire. After extinguishing the fire, it was discovered several vehicle parts were missing from this vehicle. Deputies also discovered the vehicle had been stolen from St. Louis County. Investigators with the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force are handling this case. Just two hours later, deputies returned to Advantage Self Storage for a stolen vehicle report. Deputies arrived and were informed a 2001 Ford E350 Box Truck with H&H Gutter System in red lettering on the side had been stolen. This vehicle has since been recovered in St. Louis County. At about 6 a.m. May 9, deputies were dispatched to Bridge View Storage, located at 11700 Bluff Road, for several vehicles that had the catalytic converters cut from them. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is also investigating the recent theft of a catalytic converter from a parked RV at a storage facility on Oklahoma Hill Road in rural Columbia.

May 11

Bridgett N. Humes, 41, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant at Amoco, 620 N. Market Street, Waterloo.

May 14

Multiple law enforcement personnel responded shortly after 4:05 p.m. for a report of 10-15 people fighting at the Monroe County YMCA, 9514 Caring Way, Columbia. There were no reports of injuries. Police said the altercation was a verbal argument at a youth volleyball game at the YMCA. No charges were filed.

May 16

A two-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 7:15 a.m. on HH Road near Andy Road. A 2007 Ford F550 driven by Dirk L. Huebner, 47, was traveling west on HH Road and attempting to turn left into a driveway but did not see a 2016 Dodge Dart driven by Jack Metzger traveling east on HH Road behind another vehicle that was turning left. The vehicles struck each other with the front ends. Only minor injuries were reported.

Waterloo Police

May 10

A search warrant executed in the 200 block of West Fourth Street resulted in drugs seized. WPD officers found 31 potted cannabis plants, eight cut cannabis plants, approximately 120 grams of packaged cannabis, 32 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, cannabis wax and drug paraphernalia. A firearm and ammunition were also seized from the residence. The case is under review for charges. Per Illinois law, medical marijuana patients are allowed to grow five cannabis plants at a time but non-patients are not allowed to grow marijuana at home.

Mark S. Corwin, 27, of St. Louis, was charged with felony forgery/deliver document.

May 14

Joanna Poznanski, 24, of Fults, was arrested shortly after 1:10 a.m. for DUI and failure to reduce speed at North Market Street and Route 3.