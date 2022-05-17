Police Blotter | 5-11-22

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

May 4

Brandon J. Wilson, 19, of Columbia, was charged with felony

aggravated battery (public place) stemming from an Oct. 9 incident

at Domino’s Pizza, 1125 Columbia Center.

May 7

Grace K. Raftery, 18, of Columbia, was cited for unlawful consumption

of alcohol at 237 Veterans Parkway.

Millstadt Police

May 9

A report of criminal damage to property at the village park near

Tuffy Mueth Field is under investigation. A window of a backhoe

performing work on the ballfields had been shattered over the

weekend. “In recent months, we have seen an increase of vandalism

inside the bathrooms at Tuffy Mueth Field as well. Anyone

who can assist police in helping to stop this behavior would be

appreciated,” police said.

Monroe County Sheriff

April 28

Travis L. Sneed, 29, of Prairie du Rocher, was charged with DUI

and improper lane usage following an April 23 incident on G Road

near Bluff Road.

May 3

Andrew H. Roscow, 23, of Prairie du Rocher, was arrested on a

Randolph County warrant in the 1100 block of South Market Street

in Waterloo.

Moniquea Morrissett, 41, of New Athens, was arrested for violating

an order of protection.

May 6

Chad R. Goldschmidt, 46, of Columbia, was arrested shortly

before 12:40 a.m. for DUI in the 2700 block of Hanover Road.

May 7

Heather R. Roles, 32, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession

of methamphetamine.

The Columbia Fire Department responded shortly after 7:10

a.m. to a fully involved vehicle fire at the storage units at 1322

Valmeyer Road near D Road. Upon further investigation, deputies

on scene determined this vehicle was recently stolen in St. Louis

County. The vehicle appeared to have been tampered with. The

MCSD is working with investigators from St. Louis County on this

incident.

May 8

Anthony P. Ray, 39, of Granite City, was arrested on a St. Clair

County warrant at Fast Stop, 409 S. Illinois Route 3, Waterloo.

May 9

Richard E. Dillow, 67, of Red Bud, was issued a county ordinance

violation for prohibited accumulation at 4509 Illinois Route

3, Red Bud.

May 10

Nicholas J. Brehm, 19, of Marissa, was charged with two counts

of aggravated fleeing and eluding police following an April 19 incident.

St. Clair County Sheriff

May 9

Local police agencies were on the lookout for an older model

black pickup truck with a ladder rack and loud muffler following

the report of shots fired from the vehicle traveling west on Triple

Lakes Road in the area of Wagner Road. The incident was reported

shortly after noon, police said, and the truck was parked on the side

of the road. “The shots were in no particular direction and no one,

and no property was struck,” St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department

Capt. Bruce Fleshren said. Per an Illinois State Police Emergency

Radio Network broadcast, the suspect driving the truck was a

30-year-old White male with multiple tattoos who is wanted on an

Illinois Department of Corrections parole violation. A short time

later in Centreville, it was reported that this same truck stopped and

the driver fired two shots in the direction of a male in the area.

Thankfully, no one was struck. “The victim here told deputies that

he knew the suspect, but did not know why he was shooting,” Fleshren

said. Based on information from the second shooting, the St.

Clair County Sheriff’s Department has a person of interest sought.

“No motive is known at this time,” Fleshren added. The suspect

vehicle was last seen in East St. Louis in the area of the Eads

Bridge and Casino Queen.

Waterloo Police

April 29

A 17-year-old Waterloo male was issued a city ordinance violation

for public fighting at Waterloo High School, 5050 E. Bulldog

Boulevard.

Brandon Miller was issued a city ordinance violation for failing

to remove or enclose an inoperable motor vehicle at 312 N. Church

Street.

May 5

James L. Briscoe IV, 30, of Evanston, was arrested shortly before

3:45 a.m. for DUI and possession of a controlled substance

(oxycodone) on Route 3 at South Library Street.

May 10

Tammy M. Vogt, 49, of Fults, was charged with retail theft after

allegedly depriving Waterloo Walmart of “certain merchandise” on

April 16.