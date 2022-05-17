Police Blotter | 5-11-22

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)
Columbia Police
May 4
Brandon J. Wilson, 19, of Columbia, was charged with felony
aggravated battery (public place) stemming from an Oct. 9 incident
at Domino’s Pizza, 1125 Columbia Center.
May 7
Grace K. Raftery, 18, of Columbia, was cited for unlawful consumption
of alcohol at 237 Veterans Parkway.
Millstadt Police
May 9
A report of criminal damage to property at the village park near
Tuffy Mueth Field is under investigation. A window of a backhoe
performing work on the ballfields had been shattered over the
weekend. “In recent months, we have seen an increase of vandalism
inside the bathrooms at Tuffy Mueth Field as well. Anyone
who can assist police in helping to stop this behavior would be
appreciated,” police said.
Monroe County Sheriff
April 28
Travis L. Sneed, 29, of Prairie du Rocher, was charged with DUI
and improper lane usage following an April 23 incident on G Road
near Bluff Road.
May 3
Andrew H. Roscow, 23, of Prairie du Rocher, was arrested on a
Randolph County warrant in the 1100 block of South Market Street
in Waterloo.
Moniquea Morrissett, 41, of New Athens, was arrested for violating
an order of protection.
May 6
Chad R. Goldschmidt, 46, of Columbia, was arrested shortly
before 12:40 a.m. for DUI in the 2700 block of Hanover Road.
May 7
Heather R. Roles, 32, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession
of methamphetamine.
The Columbia Fire Department responded shortly after 7:10
a.m. to a fully involved vehicle fire at the storage units at 1322
Valmeyer Road near D Road. Upon further investigation, deputies
on scene determined this vehicle was recently stolen in St. Louis
County. The vehicle appeared to have been tampered with. The
MCSD is working with investigators from St. Louis County on this
incident.
May 8
Anthony P. Ray, 39, of Granite City, was arrested on a St. Clair
County warrant at Fast Stop, 409 S. Illinois Route 3, Waterloo.
May 9
Richard E. Dillow, 67, of Red Bud, was issued a county ordinance
violation for prohibited accumulation at 4509 Illinois Route
3, Red Bud.
May 10
Nicholas J. Brehm, 19, of Marissa, was charged with two counts
of aggravated fleeing and eluding police following an April 19 incident.
St. Clair County Sheriff
May 9
Local police agencies were on the lookout for an older model
black pickup truck with a ladder rack and loud muffler following
the report of shots fired from the vehicle traveling west on Triple
Lakes Road in the area of Wagner Road. The incident was reported
shortly after noon, police said, and the truck was parked on the side
of the road. “The shots were in no particular direction and no one,
and no property was struck,” St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department
Capt. Bruce Fleshren said. Per an Illinois State Police Emergency
Radio Network broadcast, the suspect driving the truck was a
30-year-old White male with multiple tattoos who is wanted on an
Illinois Department of Corrections parole violation. A short time
later in Centreville, it was reported that this same truck stopped and
the driver fired two shots in the direction of a male in the area.
Thankfully, no one was struck. “The victim here told deputies that
he knew the suspect, but did not know why he was shooting,” Fleshren
said. Based on information from the second shooting, the St.
Clair County Sheriff’s Department has a person of interest sought.
“No motive is known at this time,” Fleshren added. The suspect
vehicle was last seen in East St. Louis in the area of the Eads
Bridge and Casino Queen.
Waterloo Police
April 29
A 17-year-old Waterloo male was issued a city ordinance violation
for public fighting at Waterloo High School, 5050 E. Bulldog
Boulevard.
Brandon Miller was issued a city ordinance violation for failing
to remove or enclose an inoperable motor vehicle at 312 N. Church
Street.
May 5
James L. Briscoe IV, 30, of Evanston, was arrested shortly before
3:45 a.m. for DUI and possession of a controlled substance
(oxycodone) on Route 3 at South Library Street.
May 10
Tammy M. Vogt, 49, of Fults, was charged with retail theft after
allegedly depriving Waterloo Walmart of “certain merchandise” on
April 16.