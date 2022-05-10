Police Blotter | 5-4-22

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

April 28

Anthony R. Douglas, 32, of East Carondelet, was arrested on a warrant at Old Route 3 and Columbia Lakes Drive.

Rodney Kimes, 52, of East St. Louis, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and driving while license suspended shortly after 10:30 p.m. at McDonald’s, 300 Columbia Center.

April 30

Benjamin Kish, 41, of Columbia, was arrested shortly after 8 p.m. for felony DUI (fourth offense) on South Main Street at Cherry Street. He has two priors DUI arrests in Monroe and one in St. Clair County.

May 2

Frankie W. Hook, 41, of Steelville, Mo., was arrested for felony driving while license revoked (seventh offense) shortly after 2 a.m. on I-255 southbound at milepost 4.0. Three of his other offenses were in St. Clair County, with two in Monroe County and one in Missouri.

Monroe County Sheriff

April 22

Sean K. Lloyd, 33, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI on Illinois Avenue near the Waterloo fire station.

April 24

Deputies responded to a residence in the 2700 block of Sutterville Road near Fults for a residential burglary. The property owner arrived home to find a vehicle parked in the driveway that a neighbor blocked in with their vehicle after seeing an unknown subject crawl through a window to the residence. Prior to calling the MCSD, the homeowner and neighbor reported a female suspect had exited the home and fled in the vehicle that was parked in the driveway. It is believed the victim and suspect are familiar with each other. Deborah M. Reynolds, 66, of Columbia, was subsequently charged with residential burglary and her bond was set at $40,000.

Wesley R. Smith, 27, of High Ridge, Mo., and Maria E. Gannon, 27, of Chesterfield, Mo., were each arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam, fentanyl).

April 26

Riely M. Steenson, 24, of Red Bud, was charged with stalking (causing fear for safety), aggravated assault/motor vehicle and criminal damage to property. His bond was set at $50,000. Court information alleges that Steenson waited in his vehicle at Route 3 and LL Road for a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by the victim, who is female. He then gave this driver “reasonable apprehension of being struck” when he drove his 2000 Chevrolet Silverado “at a high rate of speed” toward the Santa Fe. Steenson then struck the Sante Fe with his truck three separate times, causing damage. On April 23, Steenson was arrested by Red Bud police for criminal trespass to land, criminal damage to property and assault following an incident at the Dollar General in Red Bud, during which alleged threats were made and the tire of a vehicle was slashed.

April 28

Shawn W. Kingery, 38, of Fenton, Mo., was arrested in the 3500 block of Route 156 on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant and on a Jefferson County, Mo., warrant for burglary.

May 1

Robert S. Byrd, 58, of East Carondelet, was arrested for DUI, speeding and improper lane usage on Bluff Road at West Sand Bank Road in Columbia.

Emergency personnel responded about 11:30 a.m. to a vehicle crash in the area of 7400 Deer Hill Road north of Foster Pond. The driver, a 17-year-old male, told 911 he struck a utility pole with his 2003 GMC Duramax after coming around a curve when another vehicle was in his lane. The driver stated when he avoided striking the other vehicle, he lost control of his vehicle and ran off the roadway, striking an Ameren Illinois utility pole with the passenger side of his vehicle. He refused medical transport from the scene.

Kenny Stocker, 34, of Sparta, was charged with felony driving while license revoked (fifth offense) following a March 26 incident. He has two priors in Randolph County and one each in St. Clair and Will counties.

Jeremy C. Bray, 50, of East St. Louis, was charged with felony driving while license revoked (fifth offense) following a March 23 incident. He has two others in St. Clair County, one other in Monroe County and one in Alabama.

Waterloo Police

April 28

Jornell C. Williams, 41, of East St. Louis, and Jennifer N. Grant, 37, of Trenton, were both arrested for felony retail theft following an incident at the Waterloo Walmart, 961 N. Market Street.