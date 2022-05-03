Police Blotter | 4-27-22

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

April 19

Justin A. Widel, 32, of Columbia, was arrested on an in-state warrant.

April 21

Michael A. McClure, 55, of Millstadt, was arrested for felony driving while license revoked (10th offense), driving while license revoked (no blood alcohol device) and disobeying a traffic signal on Route 3 at Gall Road.

Conservation Police

March 31

Gregory A. Krass, 52, of Fults, was cited for hunting deer without a permit, falsifying a harvest report and unlawful possession of a whitetail deer Jan. 15 on G Road.

April 7

David Eschmann, 51, of Waterloo, was cited for two counts of hunting deer with bait, two counts of unlawful taking of whitetail deer and one count of possession of a firearm while hunting during archery time Jan. 2 on his property at Levee and Ivy roads.

Missouri Highway Patrol

April 2

Brandon A. Roberts, 21, of Waterloo, was injured in a crash in Bollinger County, Mo. At 4:40 p.m., a 2001 Ford Econoline driven by Taylor J. Cook, 19, of Marble Hill, Mo., went off the roadway on Route UU just east of Scopus, Mo., and overturned. Roberts, a passenger in the vehicle, was transported by EMS to St. Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Monroe County Sheriff

April 16

Brian A. Sellers, 38, of Columbia, was arrested on two counts of domestic battery in the 4200 block of FF Road.

April 20

Justin L. Dugan, 33, of Fenton, Mo., was arrested om a Collinsville police warrant on Route 3 at I-255.

April 21

Michael W. Meuser, 40, of Branson, Mo., was arrested on I-255 for unlawful use of electronic communications device, driving while license suspended, no seat belt and no insurance.

April 23

Valmeyer police and Monroe County EMS assisted deputies in responding about 10:35 a.m. for a motorcycle crash on Bluff Road at Old Bluff Road. Police said a 2015 Harley-Davidson driven by Michael J. Werner, 47, of Fairview Heights, was traveling south on Bluff Road when high winds blew the motorcycle to the shoulder. On the shoulder of the roadway was approximately a two-foot border of gravel. The motorcycle lost control once on the gravel and ran off the roadway and down an embankment. Police said the motorcycle flipped several times during the course of the wreck. Michael Werner and a passenger, Pamela S. Werner, 46, also of Fairview Heights, were both transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Pamela’s injuries were classified as serious; Michael’s were listed as minor.

Waterloo Police

April 6

David L. Mathews, 77, of Waterloo, was issued a city ordinance violation for “open burning” at 11:30 a.m. April 2 in the 300 block of South Main Street.

April 12

Justin M. Berg of Waterloo was issued city ordinance violations for failure to keep property free of unsheltered, old, unused objects and failure to license, remove or enclose an inoperable motor vehicle in the 300 block of Grand Avenue on April 7.

April 15

Edward Castro, 33, of Lehigh Acres, Fla., was issued a city ordinance violation for failing to obtain an excavation permit before boring between Osterhage and Roosevelt drives.

April 19

Michael D. Hubbard, 44, of Red Bud, was charged with retail theft following an April 7 incident at Rural King, 740 N. Market Street.

Dawn M. Menke, 40, of Waterloo, was issued a city ordinance violation for dogs at large in the 200 block of Briarwood Drive.