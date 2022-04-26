Police Blotter | 4-20-22

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

April 7

Robert L. Renner, 61, of Cahokia, was arrested on I-255 shortly after 11:45 p.m. for a St. Charles, Mo. warrant as well as no insurance, suspended registration and fugitive from justice.

April 14

Emergency personnel responded about 9:40 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash in the 700 block of South Main Street. An SUV driven by a female was rear-ended by a truck driven by a male. Columbia EMS treated the female driver at the scene before she was transported to a St. Louis hospital.

April 15

Jacob D. Cason, 23, of Millstadt, was arrested shortly after 1 a.m. on Route 3 at Palmer Road for DUI, improper lane usage, improper turn signal and illegal transportation of alcohol.

Millstadt Police

April 13

At 8:09 p.m., police received an Illinois State Police broadcast of a possible intoxicated driver westbound on Route 158 headed toward Millstadt. The officer observed the vehicle come into his lane of traffic and conducted a stop on East Washington Street. John M. Shalenko, 69, of Millstadt, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol and improper lane usage.

Monroe County Sheriff

April 19

Dirk B. Kesler, 57, of Collinsville, was arrested for reckless conduct.

Waterloo Police

April 16

Brian M. Kirchner, 45, of Waterloo, was arrested for aggravated domestic battery (strangulation) following an incident with a household member.

Ricky L. Miller, 55, of St. Louis, was arrested for felony retail theft following an incident at Waterloo Walmart.

Ernestt McGinnis, 48, of St. Louis, was cited for illegal transportation of alcohol, unlawful use of electronic communications device and no seat belt on South Market Street at Fourth Street.

April 18

Tanner K. Mudrow, 26, of Bountiful, Utah, and Dean C. Camarena, 24, of Pomona, Calif., were both issued city ordinance violations for uninvited soliciting.

April 19

Emergency personnel responded about 4:15 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash on Route 3 at North Market Street. The vehicle, a Jeep SUV, went off the roadway and came to rest vertically in a wooded area at the northeast corner of the intersection. Initial reports indicate the male driver was not seriously injured.