Police Blotter | 4-13-22

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

April 9

Jordan L. Jarrett, 31, of Florissant, Mo., was arrested on an on-state warrant and for no valid license and no rear plate light on Palmer Road at Ghent Road.

April 11

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 8:05 p.m. to the intersection of Ghent Road at Palmer Road for a three-vehicle crash. None of the occupants required medical transport from the scene.

Illinois State Police

April 6

Two men were injured in an early morning crash on I-255 in Columbia. Shortly before 6:30 a.m., a silver 2007 Mercury Montego driven by Domenquez E. Jones, 53, of St. Louis, was driving without no working taillights and going 45-50 miles per hour due to traveling on a doughnut tire when it was struck near milepost 7 by a black 2015 Chrysler 200 driven by Derek L. Hunter, 36, of Lincoln, resulting in both vehicles leaving the roadway. Both drivers suffered minor injuries and were transported to area hospitals.

Monroe County Sheriff

March 23

Eric L. Sunshine, 35, of Imperial, Mo., was charged with fleeing/eluding police following a March 17 incident.

April 1

Ashley E. Otto, 29, of Red Bud, was cited for speeding and unlawful possession of cannabis on Route 3 at J Road.

April 4

The theft of several tools from a storage unit at 6167 State Route 3 over the past few weeks is under investigation. The lock was also reported missing from the unit.

April 8

Christopher R. Morgan, 41, of St. Louis, was arrested on Route 3 at Kolmer Avenue for driving while license suspended along with St. Clair County and St. Louis County warrants.

April 10

Danny M. Sale, 49, and Charles J. Trione, 56, both of Caseyville, were both arrested for possession of methamphetamine. Sale was also charged with obstructing justice after withholding his name from police.

Police were alerted to three or four BMWs with Missouri plates on Bluff Road southbound near Fountain Road shortly after 7:20 p.m. that were traveling at a high rate of speed and possibly shooting firearms. A Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy spotted two of the vehicles speeding east on Route 156 in Valmeyer toward Waterloo but terminated pursuit due to speeds that exceeded 100 miles per hour. The colors of these BMWs were white and black. There were no front plates on either vehicle. These BMWs then turned around somewhere and were seen traveling west on Route 156 toward Valmeyer. At least one of the BMWs was pulled over near Valmeyer. Columbia police observed a dark-colored BMW at the north end of Bluff Road shortly after 7:50 p.m., and it was eventually stopped on the Route 3 ramp at Palmer Road near Red Roof Liquor & Lottery. Police are still investigating the case.

April 11

Anthony C. Garcia, 46, of Columbia, was charged with disorderly conduct following a March 19 incident.

Grey M. Howell, 28, of Millstadt, was arrested on an Effingham County warrant in the Hecker Dollar General parking lot.

Waterloo Police

March 22

Tina M. Bergmann, 47, of Columbia, was charged with retail theft after allegedly stealing less than $300 worth of merchandise from Walmart the morning of March 4.

March 23

Nathan C. Frischkorn, 36, of Waterloo, was charged with violating an order of protection.

March 24

Sue Ellen Pflueger, 41, of Waterloo, was charged with retail theft after allegedly stealing less that $300 worth of items from Waterloo Walmart the morning of Dec. 26.

March 30

Rodney K. Kelley, 19, of Columbia, was cited shortly after 1:15 a.m. for unlawful consumption of alcohol at Mobil On The Run, 1000 Illinois Route 3.

April 5

Frank Baliva Jr., 51, of Waterloo, was charged with cruel treatment of animal following an October 2020 incident in which a dog was shot with a BB gun, resulting in injury.

Eric L. Sunshine, 35, of Imperial, Mo.,was charged with retail theft following a March 19 incident at Waterloo Rural King.

April 6

Ronald Pearce, 55, of Dupo, was charged with felony obstruction of justice and DUI following an incident on Route 3 after he allegedly “concealed physical evidence” and “refused a chemical test” after a search warrant to obtain his blood was issued.