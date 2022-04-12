Police Blotter | 4-6-22

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

March 31

Andrew R. Fredericks, 18, of St. Louis, was arrested for a Monroe County failure to appear warrant in the 500 block of South Riebeling Street.

Several residents were roused from their sleep by the sound of loud pops shortly after 1:30 a.m. in downtown Columbia. Police responded to the vicinity and eventually found evidence that a large box of fireworks had been ignited behind Cotton’s Ace Hardware at 229 N. Main Street, but nobody around.

Police responded about 8:30 a.m. to a road rage incident in the area of Route 3 southbound at North Main Street. A 52-year-old Collinsville man told police he and a 64-year-old Columbia man exchanged gestures and unpleasantries while driving on Route 3, during which the Columbia man allegedly brandished a firearm from his vehicle. Police were able to locate the Columbia motorist, who admitted to being in a road rage situation but denied waving a gun. A 9 millimeter handgun was discovered by police in the trunk of the man’s vehicle, however. The Collinsville man did not wish to press charges or pursue the matter further.

Emergency personnel responded about 11:35 a.m. to the area of Route 3 southbound near Sand Bank Road in Columbia after a vehicle crashed into a wooded area off the roadway. The driver of a silver Ford Escape, David Spees, 41, of Columbia, reported a head injury at the scene with lacerations to his face. He was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. The vehicle was parked at the north side of Midwest Petroleum off Route 3 and for unknown reasons, drove west across four lanes of traffic before coming to rest off the west side of Route 3.

April 2

Adam Pozniak, 22, of Columbia was arrested for DUI and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident that occurred about 2:30 a.m. on Rueck Road at LaCroix Way, resulting in the entrance sign to the Brellinger Estates subdivision being damaged. Pozniak declined medical transport at the scene.

Alexander J. Magnuson, 18, of Columbia, was arrested on a warrant and for no insurance on Veterans Parkway at Bradington Drive.

East Carondelet Police

April 2

Robert A. Dressler, 52, of Dupo, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

April 3

Jessica Jelinek, 31, of East Carondelet, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and bringing a controlled substance into a penal institution.

Monroe County Sheriff

March 30

Emergency personnel responded about 8:50 p.m. to the report of a male driver sitting on the top of his truck after it got partially submerged in high water and trapped on HH Road at Deer Hill Road. Heavy rains throughout the day resulted in local flash flooding. “We used our inflatable boat and donned our ice/water rescue gear to get to the truck,” Waterloo Assistant Fire Chief Mike Lloyd said. “We were able to get him on the boat and back safely to our truck. We then handed him over to EMS for evaluation and to get warm.” Police said a verbal altercation occurred when the parents of the rescued driver confronted a television news crew covering the incident and yelled profanities while on the air. Deputies intervened to keep the peace.

March 31

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 7 a.m. to a crash on Route 3 at Hanover Road. None of those involved required medical transport. A 2019 Ford truck driven by Michael S. Servant, 51, was attempting to cross the southbound lanes of Route 3 at Hanover Road to travel north on Route 3, but didn’t see a 2021 Dodge Avenger driven by Mason T. Brooke, 19, that was traveling south on Route 3.

Matthew A. Hurley, 35, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

Valmeyer Police

April 2

Police responded to the 100 block of East Harrisonville Drive about 3:20 a.m. for a report of four men fighting. All parties involved knew each other, police said, and it appears the incident was fueled by alcohol. One of the men involved in the disturbance, Justin K. Maynard, 34, of Valmeyer, ran from the scene but was located about an hour later. He was charged with battery and criminal trespass. Brandon Lamear, 31, of Fults, was charged by the sheriff’s department with resisting arrest. Two other men involved in the altercation were treated for minor injuries at the scene. None of those involved required medical transport, and no weapons were involved.

April 4

Gary P. Seidler, 75, of Valmeyer, was charged with reckless conduct following an alleged incident that occurred on Red Bud Court.

Waterloo Police

March 11

Police were on the lookout for a small black Saturn sedan shortly before 8 p.m. following an incident in the Waterloo Walmart parking lot. A customer walking into Walmart was allegedly shot at with a BB gun or some type of airsoft gun from the car, which was occupied by two males. The car continued north on Route 3 toward Columbia and was seen turning onto South Main Street in Columbia. It is believed to have continued north into Dupo