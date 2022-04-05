Police Blotter | 3-30-22

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

March 21

Amber S. Richards, 36, of St. Louis, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant at Midwest Petroleum, 1553 N. Main Street.

March 24

Collin A. Buresh, 27, of Columbia, was arrested shortly after 5 p.m. for DUI and improper lane usage in the 600 block of Giffhorn Street.

Dominique J. Clark, 24, of St. Louis, was arrested for an in-state warrant at 77 Veterans Parkway.

Khalil R. Pryor, 20, of Granite City, was arrested on an in-state warrant.

March 25

Kevin D. Downer, 30, of St. Louis, was arrested on a warrant and for driving while license revoked on Route 3 at I-255.

March 28

Richard I. Jones, 29, of Waterloo, was charged with aggravated DUI (third offense) on Route 3 northbound.

Monroe County Sheriff

March 22

Kathi Statler, 54, of Waterloo, was arrested in the 600 block of Sunset Lane for an Illinois State Police failure to appear warrant.

March 23

Wanda Downen, 57, of Kahoka, Mo., was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and driving while license suspended.

Kenneth H. Floyd, 54, of Kirksville, Mo., was arrested for possession of methamphetamine at obstructing justice.

March 29

Deputies are investigating the possible theft of a black 2013 Stillwater flatbed trailer from a property in the 8800 block of Gilmore Lake Road. The theft may have occurred between 3:15-3:45 p.m. March 29.

Waterloo Police

March 11

Tammy R. Welch, 52, of Farmington, Mo., was issued a city ordinance violation for trespassing on March 8 in the 300 block of East Mill Street .

March 22

Brandon D. Harbison, 37, of Waterloo, was arrested shortly before 4:30 p.m. for DUI at Walmart, 961 N. Market Street.

March 29

Justin A. Cruse, 38, of Mascoutah, was charged with felony retail theft (prior conviction) following a March 24 incident at Rural King, 740 N. Market Street.