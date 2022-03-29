Police Blotter | 3-23-22

hered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

March 15

Eric J. Spencer, 47, of Millstadt, was arrested for a St. Clair County warrant on Route 3 at Frontage Road.

March 17

Joshua D. Dycus, 31, of Dupo, was arrested about 7 p.m. for DUI, unlawful possession of cannabis, illegal transportation of alcohol and no insurance at 701 Old Route 3.

March 18

Bobby J. Peterson was arrested for felony violating an order of protection (prior domestic battery) stemming from a Feb. 21 incident in which he made multiple phone calls to someone he was not to have contact with.

March 20

Officers assisted the Columbia Fire Department about 1 a.m. at MotoMart, 286 Southwoods Drive, to free a man who was stuck in the restroom after the bathroom door had broken.

Monroe County Sheriff

March 17

Daryl J. Kay, 35, of St. Louis, was charged with possession of a stolen/converted vehicle, a 2002 Ford F250, following a Feb. 22 incident.

March 19

Brittnee S. Smith, 30, of Alton, was arrested shortly after 1:30 a.m. for a Madison County warrant on Route 3 at North Main Street in Columbia.

Melissa M. Larsen, 54, of Valmeyer, was arrested at about 10:50 p.m. for DUI and no insurance on HH Road at North Moore Street in Waterloo.

March 20

Michael L. Pegg, 52, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant in the 5700 block of Route 3.

Marie A. Anderson, 32, of Hecker, was arrested on an in-state warrant for state benefit fraud (more than $300) in the 100 block of Back Street in Hecker.

William L. McDaniel, 50, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear petition to revoke probation in the 6300 block of Old Baum Church Road.

March 21

Joel G. Austin, 44, of Linn Valley, Kan., was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Waterloo Police

March 4

Tanner J. Fry, 18, of Waterloo, was issued a city ordinance violation for public fighting at Waterloo High School on Feb. 22.

March 12

Tyler D. Smith, 28, of Waterloo, was arrested about 5 p.m. for DUI on East Front Street at South Market Street.

March 14

Katherine F. Jenkins, 37, of Waterloo, was arrested for battery.

March 15

Gregory S. Pixley, 58, was charged with two counts of retail theft and one count of felony theft (prior conviction) after allegedly stealing merchandise valued over $300 on Feb. 17 and Feb. 27 at Walmart, having previously committed thefts in St. Clair County.

March 17

An Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network broadcast was issued to area law enforcement agencies shortly before noon following a retail theft at Rural King, 740 N. Market Street, that resulted in a police pursuit north on Route 3 and then north on I-255 out of Monroe County. A white male suspect with an average build, goatee and white ballcap drove off in a black 2015 Buick Regal. The license plate on the suspect vehicle returns to a Waterloo man. “We think the vehicle owner was not the person stealing,” Waterloo Police Chief Jeff Prosise said, adding that police are still looking for the suspect.

March 18

Police responded about noon to Schneider’s Quality Meats, 1323 Illinois Route 3, after a 63-year-old man from East Carondelet entered the business carrying a chainsaw, alarming customers and employees. Police said the man did not operate the chainsaw, and he told officers he had walked to Waterloo from his home. Police transported the man back to his home without further incident.

Karla Rogers, 56, of Waterloo, was issued a city ordinance violation for dog at large in the 1300 block of Stonefield Drive.

March 19

Mikayla R. Bergmann, 20, of Columbia, was arrested shortly before 11 p.m. for criminal damage to property at Walmart, 961 N. Market Street.