Police Blotter | 3-16-22

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

March 5

Lora M. Ritnour, 28, of Belleville, was arrested on an in-state warrant on northbound I-255.

Cole M. Vetter, 26, of Dupo, was arrested on an in-state warrant on Route 3 at Gilmore Lake Road.

March 8

Matthew J. Laiben, 42, of St. Louis, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant and also for possession of an anabolic steroid at Tiny’s Pub & Grill, 602 N. Main Street.

March 10

Stacey M. Allen, 34, of Dupo, was arrested shortly before 8:40 a.m. for DUI and driving while registration suspended on Route 3 at Eagle Drive.

Tylor J. Kitchell, 24, of Columbia, was arrested for criminal damage to government property and on an in-state warrant. Court information alleges that he damaged a sign at Bolm-Schuhkraft City Park.

Monroe County Sheriff

Feb. 23

Matthew A. Hurley, 35, of Waterloo, was charged with felony theft stemming from a Dec. 17 incident during which he allegedly obtained unauthorized control over a buggy.

March 4

Cameron M. Nevois, 33, of Red Bud, was arrested shortly before 7:50 p.m. for DUI and disobeying a flashing red light on South Market Street at Route 3 in Waterloo.

March 6

Evan L. Metzger, 28, of Renault, was arrested for domestic battery (bodily harm) after allegedly punching a female victim in the face.

March 7

During a traffic stop on Route 3 near GG Road in Waterloo, deputies located ammunition and a Ruger .380 handgun next to the driver and a loaded .45 caliber handgun in the coat pocket of a passenger and later learned the men were both convicted felons. Charged in the incident were Rodney G. Gemmell, 51, of High Ridge, Mo., and Anthony Gant, 61, of St. Louis, both with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

A deputy conducting a motorist assist call on Route 3 on the ramp to I-255 in Columbia made a drug arrest. The vehicle was stalled on the shoulder of the roadway when the deputy stopped to assist. Probable cause was developed to search the vehicle, police said, and methamphetamine was located inside. Charged in this incident was Christopher J. Bridwell, 29, of High Ridge, Mo., with meth possession.

March 8

A traffic stop on North Market Street at Pautler Place in Waterloo resulted in a drug arrest. The vehicle was observed to have made traffic violations, prompting the stop. As the driver was attempting to hand the deputy her driver’s license, a clear zip-lock bag containing a controlled substance in her wallet was observed. Charged in this incident was Patricia A. Luedde, 38, of St. Louis, with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam).

Scott A. Kaestner, 49, of St. Louis, was arrested shortly before 8:45 p.m. for DUI on Route 3 at Hill Castle Lane in Columbia.

St. Clair County Sheriff

March 14

Shortly before 7:45 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Town Hall Road at Route 163 for a two-vehicle crash. A 2011 Bluebird School Bus owned by the Millstadt School District and driven by a 48-year-old male was turning left to go south on Route 163 from Town Hall Road when a grey Ford Fusion driven by 50-year-old Julie Eggers of Columbia female struck the rear of the bus. Eggers’ vehicle was traveling north on Route 163. The bus was traveling with five children ages 6-12 at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported. “The northbound lane of Route 163 has a hill blocking the view of Town Hall Road, but there are signs advising drivers of the upcoming intersection,” St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Bruce Fleshren said. Eggers was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Waterloo Police

March 9

Larry J. Scheppelman III, 26, of Dupo, was arrested shortly before 6:45 a.m. for DUI on Route 3 at Columbia Avenue in Waterloo.

March 14

Tyler M. Bell, 23, of Waterloo, was charged with domestic battery following an alleged incident that occurred Feb. 13.