(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

March 1

Aaron R. Hawkins, 30, of Columbia, was arrested on a fugitive warrant from Calhoun County in the 200 block of Sarah Street.

March 3

Joshua D. Westerhold, 31, and Antonio D. Jenkins, 36, both of Columbia, were each arrested for in-state warrants on Veterans Parkway at Columbia Center.

Christopher D. Whittington, 29, of Columbia, was arrested on an in-state warrant,

March 6

Kaden Hearn, 19, of Fairview Heights and Robert D. Guetterman, 20, Benjamin Lambert, 20, and Benjamin Traxler, 20, all of Columbia, were each cited about 3:30 a.m. for unlawful consumption of alcohol in the 700 block of Autumn Rise Lane.

Dupo Police

March 7

Officers are investigating several reports of vehicle break-ins that occurred in the north end of the village. All of the vehicles impacted were unlocked, police said. Anyone who may have observed suspicious behavior is asked to call 618-286-4884.

Monroe County Sheriff

Feb. 9

Jessica E. Finch, 34, of Fenton, Mo., was charged with possession of methamphetamine stemming from an Aug. 7, 2021, incident. An order to revoke probation has also been filed.

March 3

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 3:30 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash at 5835 Maeystown Road at Ahne Road in Wartburg. A 2017 Subaru SUV driven by Jane A. Muertz, 72, was exiting a parking lot onto Maeystown Road just north of Ahne Road and collided with a 2008 Chevy Silverado driven by Joshua D. Kurth, which was traveling south on Maeystown Road. Both drivers refused medical attention.

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 5:40 p.m. to a crash with road blockage on Bluff Road at Hanover Road. Police said a 2010 Ford Explorer driven by Fernanda S. Santana, 32, entered the roadway in front of a 2013 Kia Soul driven by Patricia E. Hefflinger, 63, resulting in a collision. Hefflinger was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the crash.

Alvin D. Tillman, 18, of St. Louis, was arrested on a St. Louis Police Department warrant following a traffic stop on Route 3 at Frontage Road in Columbia.

March 5

Andrew O. Mallery, 22, of Waterloo, was charged with aggravated domestic battery (strangulation) and domestic battery (bodily harm) following an incident involving a female victim that was first called in on Route 156 near J Road and resulted in a traffic stop on South Market Street at Bulldog Boulevard in Waterloo.

March 7

Deputies assisted the Red Bud Fire Department in responding shortly before 7 p.m. to a fully engulfed barn fire at 8205 LL Road off Route 159 north of Red Bud. The structure was located on a farm property far off LL Road down a long driveway.

Waterloo Police

Feb. 11

Dylan R. Hatley, 26, of St. Libory, was charged with criminal damage to property in the 400 block of Janice Drive. Court information states that a kitchen window was damaged.