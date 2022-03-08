Police Blotter | 3-2-22

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Feb. 22

Michelle C. Khoury, 49, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery in the 200 block of West Milton Street.

Feb. 26

Lorri A. Rippelmeyer, 59, of Columbia, was arrested shortly before 11:30 p.m. for DUI and improper lane usage on Route 3 at Carl Street.

Feb. 27

David M. Margrabe, 40, of Columbia, was arrested for an in-state warrant on I-255 southbound at milepost 5.2.

Monroe County Sheriff

Feb. 26

Jodi L. Bunch, 44, of Bismarck, Mo., was charged with methamphetamine trafficking and driving while license suspended. Also charged with meth trafficking was Misty D. Masters, 42, of Bismarck, Mo.

Valmeyer Police

Feb. 26

Brandon K. Miller, 25, of Waterloo, was charged with felony criminal damage to property after allegedly damaging a stove door in the 200 block of East Harrisonville Drive.

Waterloo Police

Feb. 8

Madison C. Schroeder, 18, of Waterloo, was issued a city ordinance violation for possession of an alternative nicotine product (e-cig) at Waterloo High School.

Feb. 18

Steven M. Gulley, 36, of Red Bud, was charged with felony domestic battery (prior offense) and interference with reporting domestic violence.

Feb. 22

Connor W. Kolmer, 24, of Waterloo, was arrested for aggravated battery of a peace officer at 503 Park Street. Court information states that Kolmer struck WPD Sgt. David Midkiff in the face with a closed fist.

Feb. 26

No serious injuries were reported following a three-vehicle crash shortly before 1:10 p.m. on Route 3 just south of North Market Street in Waterloo. The vehicles involved were a Toyota SUV, a Buick sedan and a Chevy sedan.

Feb. 27

Jordyn V. Groves, 24, Amy L. Buckley, 40, and Samantha A. Romero, 32, all of Waterloo, and Samantha L. Irby, 22, of Chester, were all issued city ordinance violations for wrangling at Randy’s RR Bar, 107 S. Main Street.

Local police agencies were put on lookout for a suspect vehicle following a theft from Walmart in Waterloo shortly before 5 p.m. The vehicle wanted in the incident, a dark blue or black 2014 Chrysler utility vehicle with Illinois plates, was last seen traveling north on Route 3 toward Columbia.