Police Blotter | 2-23-22

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Feb. 9

Lloyd K. Western, 64, of St. Louis, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant at 333 West Park Drive.

Feb. 12

Rononeshia C. Ross, 25, of East St. Louis, was arrested with assistance from the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois on Route 3 at Veterans Parkway for unlawful cannabis possession, driving while license suspended, expired registration and no insurance.

Feb. 14

Christopher M. Beever, 37, of Dupo, was charged with violating an order of protection.

Feb. 15

Kyle D. Harmon, 29, of Grubville, Mo., was charged with armed violence and aggravated domestic battery following an incident that occurred about 12:20 a.m. on Daleview Drive and North Main Street. Police said Harmon carried a .38 caliber Smith & Wesson pistol while in possession of methamphetamine. This was discovered after police responded to a residence where he allegedly strangled a female household member. Harmon remains at the Monroe County Jail with bond set at $75,000.

Feb. 18

April L. Branson, 39, of East St. Louis, was arrested shortly before 2:30 a.m. for an in-state warrant on Old Route 3 at Skyline Drive.

Feb. 20

Carlin D. Thomas, 25, of Belleville, was arrested shortly after 8:30 a.m. for DUI, unlawful cannabis possession, illegal transportation of alcohol, speeding and expired registration on Route 3 at Carl Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

Jan. 28

Thomas W. Osborne, 33, of St. Louis, was charged with unlawful possession of a stolen/converted vehicle.

Feb. 17

Jesse E. Sellers, 43, of Marissa, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

Feb. 18

Tyler A. Ford, 28, of St. Louis, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and no insurance on Route 3 at Hanover Road.

Waterloo Police

Feb. 20

Katherine F. Jenkins, 37, of Waterloo, was issued a city ordinance violation for dog at large in the 100 block of Fairway Drive.

Feb. 21

Justin A. Emmenderfer, 26, of Cape Girardeau, Mo., was issued a city ordinance violation for soliciting without a permit in the 200 block of Adams Street.

Feb. 22

A 2002 Ford F250 reported stolen in Missouri on Feb. 21 was recovered in the parking lot of Super 8, 112 Warren Drive.