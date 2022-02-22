Police Blotter | 2-16-22

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Feb. 10

Police are investigating an early morning burglary at Columbia Laundry, 287 Southwoods Drive. According to surveillance video footage, the incident occurred about 5:30 a.m. The suspect, described by police as a White male in his 20s wearing a black jacket and gray pants with medium length brown hair, black glasses, standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-11 and weighing about 155 pounds, pried open a storage closet inside the laundromat and stole a Dewalt drill, a container of change and vacuum cleaner. The suspect drove away in a white Chevrolet Impala.

Feb. 11

Police are investigating a theft that occurred early Friday morning in the Columbia Lakes neighborhood. Columbia police said at about 6:30 a.m., a white older model Dodge truck drove into parking lot of the new Columbia Lakes apartments and pulled behind a parked pickup truck, after which a White male got out and stole a Coleman cooler from the bed of the truck. Police said this incident is unrelated to a rash of unlocked vehicle break-ins that occurred in the same area on Jan. 31. Surveillance shows that no other vehicles were checked by the suspect and the suspect vehicle was in the area only a couple of minutes.

Wayne D. Paul. 44, of Fairview Heights, was arrested shortly after 2:30 a.m. for an in-state warrant on Route 3 at Palmer Road.

Monroe County Sheriff

Feb. 6

Emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash with injury about 3:05 p.m. on Route 3 just south of South Market Street in Waterloo. Police said a 2007 Nissan Sentra driven by a 16-year-old female struck the rear of a 2014 GMC Sierra driven by 42-year-old Bradley Meyer as both vehicles were traveling north. The GMC stopped in the roadway in an attempt to turn left to assist a motorist with as flat tire. The female driver was transported to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis via Monroe County EMS for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Feb. 9

Cole D. Froess, 19, of Columbia, was arrested and charged with aggravated fleeing/eluding police and improper turn signal after attempting to speed away from a traffic stop about 12:30 p.m. A deputy attempted to pull over a white Nissan sedan on Palmer Road, but the vehicle sped south onto Bluff Road. A pursuit that reached speeds near 90 miles per hour ensued, with an assisting Columbia police officer putting an end to the incident by stopping the fleeing vehicle on Bluff Road at Valmeyer Road.

Feb. 10

Clay A. Carrico, 44, of Red Bud, was arrested shortly after 1:20 a.m. for DUI on Brickey Road.

Jordan L. Shelton, 30, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery in the 5200 block of Kaskaskia Road.

Feb. 11

Levi A. Hall, 25, of Fenton, Mo., was charged with possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine) following an Oct. 28, 2021 incident.

Cecily C. Wells, 32, of Columbia, was charged with possession of methamphetamine following a June 13, 2021, incident.

Dawson L. Sukup, 19, of Columbia, was charged with felony criminal damage to property following an Aug. 7, 2021, incident at 8743 Levee Road.

Waterloo Police

Feb. 8

Stephanie L. Hickman, 42, of Waterloo was arrested for domestic battery and criminal damage to property following an incident after 3:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Thomas Lane.