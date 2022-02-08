Police Blotter | 2-2-22

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Jan. 30

Sherrie L. Green, 34, of St. Louis, was arrested shortly after 4 a.m. for DUI, driving the wrong way and no insurance on Route 3 at Veterans Parkway.

Douglas C. Overall Jr., 41, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery in the 400 block of South Ferkel Street.

Illinois State Police

Jan. 26

Neighboring police agencies were alerted about 4:20 p.m. as a vehicle eluding St. Louis police crossed the Jefferson Barracks Bridge on I-255 eastbound in the westbound lanes into Illinois. The vehicle, a black Lexus four-door, continued the wrong way on I-255 with flat tires due to driving over spike strips before the driver eventually bailed on foot on Route 3 in Dupo. Police soon captured the suspect, who is wanted following an incident in St. Louis, in the area of Tommy Drive in Dupo.

Monroe County Sheriff

Jan. 25

Adda C. Caldwell, 43, of Fults, was arrested for violating an order of protection.

Jan. 28

Kirsten L. Stanten, 35, of Cahokia, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (ecstacy) following a Jan. 13 incident.

Jason M. Helfrich, 27, of Freeburg, was arrested for a Washington County warrant on I-255.

Deputies assisted the Waterloo Fire Department and Monroe County EMS in responded about 8:40 p.m. to a residential structure fire in the 6000 block of Old Red Bud Road. Waterloo Assistant Fire Chief Mike Lloyd said the fire originated in the bathroom and spread to the attic. “We were able to contain it to the bathroom and one-fourth of the back bedroom,” Lloyd said. He said the cause of the fire is undetermined, but is possibly electrical in nature.

Jan. 29

Deputies assisted in the apprehension of a man wanted on multiple warrants who ran from police. Sheriff’s deputies were alerted after the man ran from police in the 500 block of Mobile Street. The man, who was wanted on Monroe County warrants, was eventually taken into custody in the area near Fast Stop, 509 Park Street.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Jan. 27

Deputies assisted the Prairie du Pont, Dupo and Columbia fire departments in responding to an abandoned home on fire in the 2100 block of Triple Lakes Road about 2:30 a.m. The Columbia Fire Department provided a tanker truck and manpower to the scene. The structure was a total loss. No injuries were reported.

Waterloo Police

Jan. 26

Harley T. Dell, 34, of Columbia, was charged with felony aggravated battery (great bodily harm) and domestic battery following a late night incident at Super 8 Motel, 112 Warren Drive. Court information alleges that Dell bit off the tip of a man’s ring finger and pushed a female victim to the ground.

Michael J. King, 54, of Waterloo, was charged with felony criminal damage to property following a Jan. 21 incident, during which the windshield of a vehicle was broken.

Jan. 27

Jeremiah W. Roberts, 40, of Waterloo, was issued a city ordinance violation at about 12:15 a.m. for dogs at large in the 700 block of Ridge Road.

Jan. 28

Britany B. Rodenberg, 28, of Waterloo, was charged with endangering the health of a child, reckless conduct and assault following a Jan. 12 incident. Court information alleges that Rodenberg chased a minor with a torch.

Jan. 30

Brian D. Sickage, 29, of Red Bud, and Joseph R. Free, 31, of Waterloo, were each issued city ordinance violations after midnight for wrangling at Uncle John’s RRR Bar, 141 S. Main Street.