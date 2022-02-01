Police Blotter | 1-26-22

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Jan. 19

Abraham R. Gibson, 60, of Alton, was arrested on an in-state warrant.

Jan. 20

Police are investigating a road rage incident that took place about 3 p.m. Two male drivers were traveling south on Route 3 from I-255 when they began cutting each other off and making gestures. The vehicles stopped on Veterans Parkway off Route 3 near Columbia High School, after which some sort of altercation may have ensued. The men involved were age 58 of Dupo and age 31 of Belleville. A possible charge of battery is pending.

Jan. 21

Vandalism reported at Columbia Public Library and Metter Park is under investigation. Spray-painted yellow graffiti was discovered on the rear exterior wall of the library and under the promenade at Metter Park.

Jan. 22

A report of criminal damage to property at Bolm-Schuhkraft City Park is under investigation. A metal partition inside a women’s restroom at the park was ripped off the wall.

Illinois State Police

Jan. 22

No injuries were reported following a single-vehicle crash on the ramp from Route 158 onto southbound Route 3 in Columbia shortly before 3:15 p.m. Columbia police, fire department and EMS personnel responded assist ISP at the crash scene.

Monroe County Sheriff

Jan. 21

Ryan R. Griffin, 44, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery in the 6600 block of Lake Forest Drive.

Jan. 23

Monroe County EMS joined deputies in responding about 2:45 p.m. to the 5700 block of Deer Hill Road after a man sustained an accidental gunshot wound to his hand. The gun involved was a 9 millimeter CZ handgun. The extent of injuries was not known.

Adda C. Caldwell, 43, of Fults, was arrested for battery in the 5000 block of Henning Road.

Jan. 24

Steve A. Tinker, 53, of East Carondelet, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant on I-255 northbound.

Waterloo Police

Jan. 18

Police were on the lookout for a newer model white Chevy Malibu following a theft from Rural King, 740 N. Market Street, at about 8:20 p.m. The suspect is believed to be a White man with a scruffy beard. He allegedly stole a navy blue Milwaukee brand heated jacket from the store.

Jan. 23

City ordinance violations for wrangling were issued shortly before 1:15 a.m. to Jesse Barnes, 45, of Fults, Domonick Gagliardi, 23, of Waterloo, and Candace Gardner, 41, of Waterloo, following an altercation at Uncle John’s RRR Bar, 141 S. Main Street.

Jan. 24

A warrant was served to Laurie A. Allen, 51, of St. Louis, for a felony charge of retail theft.

A warrant was served to Larry W. Stevens, 26, of St. Clair, Mo., for a felony charge of conspiracy (retail theft) and aggravated fleeing/eluding police.