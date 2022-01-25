Police Blotter | 1-19-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Jan. 5

Police are investigating the theft of a white 2004 Ford F250 from the 800 block of North Metter Avenue about 9:30 p.m., The owner told police the keys were not left inside, but the owner was not sure if the truck was locked or not at the time it was stolen. Surveillance video shows the stolen truck traveling north out of Columbia at about 9:40 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.

Jan. 12

Hannah E. Childress, 31, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery at 407 E. Schneider Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

Jan. 2

Sarah R. Allgire, 41, of Red Bud, was arrested for domestic battery in the 5800 block of State Route 159.

Jan. 3

Bryan S. Butler, 30, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant in the 4500 block of EE Road.

Jan. 18

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 4:45 p.m. to a two-vehicle injury crash reported in the area of 5116 Beck Road northeast of Red Bud. The vehicles involved were a maroon Honda van and a white Chevy SUV. Responding agencies included the Red Bud Fire Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS. At least one person was transported to Red Bud Regional Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Waterloo Police

Jan. 11

Ronald A. Arpin, 30, of Red Bud, was charged with felony criminal damage to property ($500 to $10,000).

Jan. 14

Jeffrey L. Lung, 57, of Waterloo, was arrested shortly before 6:45 p.m. for DUI and failure to reduce speed on northbound Route 3 near GG Road.

Jan. 15

John D. Hopper, 30, of Waterloo, was arrested shortly before 12:30 a.m. for DUI and failure to reduce speed in the 400 block of South Church Street.