Police Blotter | 1-12-22

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Dec. 30

The reported burglary to a storage shed at Shell Storage, 223 Southwoods Drive, is under investigation. Six stainless steel roasters and two 70-quart coolers were stolen.

Jan. 6

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 8:30 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 near North Main Street.There were no apparent injuries, but one lane of traffic was blocked as a result. Light snow had fallen overnight, but it was not immediately known if that played a factor in the incident.

Jan. 9

Jadie J. Mercille, 25, and Quinten P. Goforth, 26, both of Columbia, were arrested shortly after 8:30 p.m. for possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) at Midwest Petroleum, 1553 N. Main Street. Mercille was also charged with obstructing justice and no seat belt. Goforth was also charged with no insurance and driving with one headlight.

Jan. 10

Ruben Lee Johnson, 24, of St. Louis, was arrested for theft (unlawful possession) and for speeding on Route 3 at Valmeyer Road.

Monroe County Sheriff

Jan. 5

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 6 p.m. to a three-vehicle crash on Bluff Road near Columbia. No injuries were reported, but there was road blockage as a result.

Jan. 7

Kurtis A. Grahlherr, 40, of Waterloo, was charged with felony theft ($500-$10,000) stemming from a Dec. 17 incident during which he possessed a golf cart, buggy and four-wheeler knowing it was stolen or under such circumstances as would reasonably induce him to believe it was.

Jan. 9

John L. Wirth, 27, of Fults, was arrested around 12:35 a.m. for DUI on Kaskaskia Road at KK Road. He was also cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Jan. 11

Glen Besher of Ruma was issued a county ordinance violation for permitting the discharge of untreated sewage to the surface of the ground from a private sewage disposal system at 2011 Main Street in Renault on Nov. 29.

Waterloo Police

Jan. 2

Jason R. Mezo, 48, of Prairie du Rocher, was cited shortly before 1:15 p.m. for possession of cannabis (driver), defective windshield and no insurance on Route 3 at North Moore Street.

Jan. 7

Emergency personnel responded about 9 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Market Street at Fourth Street. There were no apparent injuries.

Jan. 11

Ted L. Kirkpatrick, 55, of Waterloo, was charged with felony disorderly conduct stemming from a Dec. 19 incident in which he allegedly unlawfully transmitted to a police officer a false report of trespassing with “no reasonable grounds for believing such an offense occurred.”