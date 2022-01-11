Police blotter | 1-5-22

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Dec. 30

Joshua D. Leingang, 37, of Belleville, was arrested shortly before 12:05 a.m. for possession of cannabis with intent to deliver (500-2,000 grams) and speeding in the 1500 block of North Main Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

Dec. 28

Jefferson J. Koch, 53, of Red Bud, was arrested shortly before 9 p.m. for DUI, speeding, improper lane usage and illegal transportation of alcohol on Route 3 about one-half mile north of Old State Route 3 near Red Bud.

Dec. 29

Johnathon N. Payne, 27, of Florissant, Mo., was arrested about 11:50 p.m. on Palmer Road in Columbia on a Monroe County warrant for petition to revoke court supervision.

Hailey Coleman, 23, of Mascoutah, and Jacob L. Cobb, 25, of Waterloo, were both charged with possession of methamphetamine stemming from an Oct. 14 incident.

Adam Gonczy, 38, and Jeanie M. Gonczy, 38, both of Waterloo, were each charged with possession of methamphetamine stemming from a July 4 incident.

Daniel T. Roy, 36, of Red Bud, was charged with domestic battery.

Nikki L. Bovee, 39, of Red Bud, was charged with domestic battery.

Dec. 31

Judy L. Marotzke, 60, of Bunceton, Mo., was arrested about 1:20 p.m. for retail theft at the Hecker Dollar General, 401 S. Main Street.

Jan. 1

Travis S. Callis, 47, of Red Bud, was cited for criminal trespass to land on HH Road.

A crash occurred about 2 p.m. on Route 156 near Oexner Lane in Waterloo. Police said a 1997 Ford Ranger driven by 26-year-old Dylan R. Hatley was traveling west on Route 156 when it left the roadway, struck a traffic sign and came to rest after striking a tree. The vehicle traveled approximately 100 feet after leaving the roadway. Hatley was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County.

Jan. 2

A crash occurred about 6:30 p.m. on HH Road near Bluff Road. The driver of a 2001 Hyundai Santa Fe, 19-year-old Damarion Pierce-Williams, reportedly entered a ditch while attempting to avoid a deer in the roadway. The driver was transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County.

Waterloo Police

Dec. 29

William R. Osborn, 47, of Caseyville, was arrested for felony retail theft at Waterloo Rural King. Also charged in the case was Donna J. Osborn, 70, of Granite City, with felony theft and conspiracy to commit theft.

Dec. 30

At about 12:20 p.m., area police agencies were put on alert for a blue Chevy Cruze with no license plates. The driver was described as an older white male. The vehicle in question was wanted in connection with the theft of two robot vacuums from Waterloo Walmart. It was last seen heading north on Route 3 between Waterloo and Columbia.

Melissa Allen, 37, of Waterloo, was charged with theft.