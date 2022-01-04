Police Blotter | 12-29-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Dec. 21

Grace E. Teeter, 18, of Columbia, was arrested about 12:10 a.m. for DUI, unlawful consumption of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol, no valid registration and improper lane usage in the 300 block of North Main Street.

Dec. 23

Joseph M. Buechler, 35, of Columbia, was arrested about 1:45 a.m. for DUI, disregarding a stop sign, illegal transportation of cannabis, illegal transportation of alcohol and improper turn signal in the 900 block of North Main Street.

Jose F. Patris, 37, of Hillsboro, Mo., was arrested shortly after 6 p.m. for DUI, improper exit and driving without a license on Route 3 at Quarry Drive.

Bobby R. Burris, 70, of Columbia, was charged with criminal trespass to property following an incident about 2:30 p.m. at Schnucks, 1000 Columbia Center. Police said store management asked Burris to leave after he was causing a disruption by offering facemasks to customers who were not wearing them inside the store. Burris refused to leave the store despite urging from police, resulting in the trespassing charge.

Illinois State Police

Dec. 23

An Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network broadcast about 5:35 p.m. alerted police to a possible DUI driver from I-255 eastbound from Missouri onto Route 3 south near the Palmer Road exit. The vehicle, a white van with Missouri plates, was found stuck in the median, but the driver had fled on foot.

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 6:30 p.m. to a multi-vehicle crash on the I-255 eastbound ramp onto Route 3 southbound in Columbia. One of the persons involved sustained a minor injury. Responding agencies included Columbia police, fire and EMS.

Dec. 28

James K. Rundquist, 26, of Granite City, was arrested for DUI.

Monroe County Sheriff

Dec. 18

The theft of multiple items from a property on Country Lakes Lane off Konarcik Road in Waterloo is under investigation. Items reported missing from the property include a Sony camera, Makita reciprocating saw, battery pack setup and socket set, and a CMC Motorsports backrest.

Brittany K. Ewing, 28, of Waterloo, was charged with theft/unlawful control for being in possession of a red Volkswagen Dune Buggy (valued between $500-$10,000) knowing it was stolen or being able to reasonably assume as much.

Dec. 22

Karol L. Posey, 68, of Cahokia, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

Dec. 27

Zachary O’Keefe, 29, of Waterloo, was charged with two counts of burglary and also for possession of methamphetamine. Court information alleges he committed burglaries Dec. 15 in the 9400 block of Nike Road and Sept. 28 in the 3100 block of Route 156.

Waterloo Police

Dec. 18

Jack R. Jones, 23, of Waterloo, was arrested shortly after 11:40 p.m. for DUI and speeding on North Main Street at First Street.

Dec. 20

Christopher M. Meyer, 26, of Marissa, was arrested about 10:30 a.m. for illegal possession of cannabis and unlawful display of license plate on Route 3 at Rose Lane.

Dec. 21

James Childers, 35, of Waterloo, was charged for felony retail theft after allegedly stealing merchandise in excess of $300 from Waterloo Walmart between Nov. 12 and Dec. 1.