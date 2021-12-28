Police Blotter | 12-22-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Dec. 13

Matthew J. Lane, 32, of East Alton, was charged with aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery to a police officer and resisting arrest following an evening incident at 12 Meadow Ridge East.

Dec. 14

Jeremy D. Genin, 40, of Columbia, was arrested shortly after 11:40 p.m. on a St. Clair County warrant and for expired registration, no insurance and no valid drivers license on Route 3 at Route 158.

Dec. 17

A possible incident of aggravated identity theft is under investigation at FCB Bank, 700 Columbia Center Drive. A total of 30 Latino subjects described entered the bank to cash checks written by a local resident. A total of 22 people had their checks cashed, per police, at values of $700 or more each before the bank alerted police to suspicious behavior. It was soon determined the checks were invalid.

Tina K. Knuckles, 47, of Millstadt, was charged with two counts of retail theft from Walgreens, 100 Admiral Weinel Boulevard. The first alleged incident was Nov. 17, when she stole a fragrance kit, mini-lash bar and hair product. The second alleged incident was Dec. 11 when she stole two different face creams and perfume.

Dec. 19

Hector Morales, 38, of Columbia, was charged with battery following an incident involving a female victim shortly after midnight at Slots of Fun, 950 Columbia Center.

Police are investigating a break-in at the vacant former Immaculate Conception School facility on South Main Street in Columbia. A neighbor to the former school called police shortly before 6 p.m. to report they heard the breaking of glass and saw a flashlight inside the facility. Upon police arrival, no suspect was found but a window was discovered broken out on the ground floor along Metter Avenue. Inside, police discovered multiple fire extinguishers had been discharged along with spray painted vandalism and a broken TV. Damage was estimated at more than $3,000. A window was found open on the upper level, which police believe was the means for the suspect or suspects to exit the facility.

Dec. 20

The Columbia Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded to I-255 shortly before 1:40 p.m. for assistance as outside law enforcement agencies pursued a stolen vehicle that was attempting to evade capture. An Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network broadcast alerted metro east police agencies to the pursuit, which continued south on I-255 through St. Clair County and into Monroe County. The vehicle was driving on at least one of its rims due to striking spike strips deployed at some point in the ordeal. The stolen vehicle came to a stop just east of the Jefferson Barracks Bridge and one subject was detained without further incident. It is believed the vehicle was stolen in St. Louis County earlier in the morning.

Monroe County Sheriff

Dec. 13

Shortly before 6 a.m., a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Brandon S. Mueth, 26, was stopped at the intersection of LL Road and Route 3 and attempted to cross Route 3 when a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by Kristin L. Schmitz on Route 3 northbound collided with the truck. Schmitz was transported to Red Bud Regional Hospital via Monroe County EMS.

Dec. 18

Tiffany H. Headrick, 31, of St. Louis, was arrested shortly after 2:50 a.m. on Bluff Road at Outlet Road for a St. Louis County warrant (motor vehicle theft).

Dec. 19

Robert D. Isaacs, 56, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant in the 700 block of Lake Lucille Drive.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Dec. 15

Shortly before 7:45 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Floraville Road at Douglas Road for a two-vehicle crash. The roadway was wet, with a light rain falling. Police said a black 2014 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Samuel Mezo, 21, of Millstadt, turned north on Floraville Road from Douglas Road and attempted to pass a maroon 1996 Isuzu driven by Christopher Oliver, 51, of Millstadt, who was also northbound. While passing, Mezo lost control of his vehicle on the wet pavement and struck the front of Oliver’s vehicle, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway. Both Mezo and Oliver were transported to area hospitals by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Mezo was cited for reckless driving, no insurance and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Waterloo Police

Dec. 7

A 16-year-old O’Fallon male was cited for littering after he threw a bottle from the passenger side window of a vehicle near Route 3 and GG Road.

Dec. 12

Kathy Jo Kuehn, 61, of Red Bud, was charged with retail theft at Walmart, 961 N. Market Street. She is alleged to have concealed the barcode in self-checkout to underring five items in the store.

Dec. 17

Julia A. Feldt, 63, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on South Library Street near Schorr Lake Winery.