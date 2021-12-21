Police Blotter | 12-15-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Dec. 7

Cheryl L. Dinning, 51, of Red Bud, was arrested shortly after 3:10 p.m. for DUI, disregarding a traffic light, improper lane usage and failure to signal on Route 3 at West Bottom Avenue.

Dec. 9

Emergency personnel responded about 5:45 p.m. to a crash on the ramp from eastbound Route 158 to southbound Route 3 in Columbia. A 2018 BMW was driving on the ramp when it lost control while negotiating a curve in the roadway. The BMW went off the roadway and struck the embankment, flipping the car onto the roof. Both the driver and a front seat passenger, Willie and Belinda Leatherwood, were transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Dec. 10

Columbia police, fire and EMS personnel were called about 9:20 a.m. to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Route 3 at North Main Street in Columbia. A 2008 Nissan Sentra was driving north in the right lane of Route 3. A 2018 Ford Focus turned left from southbound Route 3 in front of the Nissan Sentra. The Nissan Sentra hit the side of the Ford Focus in the intersection of Route 3 and North Main. There were no passengers in the vehicles. Both drivers declined medical attention.

Millstadt Police

Dec. 3

At 10:47 a.m., Nathan M. Freeman, 33, of Millstadt, turned himself in on a St. Clair County ordinance violation warrant.

Dec. 4

At 10:30 p.m., Samuel R. Mezo, 21, of Millstadt, was charged with permitting a person under 21 years of age to possess/consume alcohol.

Monroe County Sheriff

Dec. 6

Brittany N. Marquardt, 29, of New Athens, was arrested at about 11:30 p.m. on a Monroe County warrant in the 700 block of Old Route 3 in Columbia.

Dec. 12

Brittany E. Barteau, 39, of St. Charles, Mo., was arrested shortly after 1 a.m. for aggravated battery of a police officer after she allegedly slapped MCSD Deputy Eric Waszak on his left arm with an open hand during an incident in the 4600 block of Fischer Road in Fults.

Waterloo Police

Nov. 23

Conrad M. Halloran, 30, of Waterloo, was arrested shortly before 9 p.m. for DUI and expired registration on Route 3 and HH Road.

Dec. 2

At about 8:15 p.m., police and EMS responded to the 100 block of East Third Street for a man aged in his 30s who was found lying on the sidewalk. The man, who said he had drank too much alcohol throughout the day, was transported to Red Bud Regional Hospital.

Dec. 4

Miguel Angel Panus Jimenes, 24, of Columbia, was arrested at about 1:30 a.m. for DUI and failure to reduce speed on South Church Street at Park Street.

Dec. 5

Kelli L. Tallman, 42, of Red Bud, was arrested at about 7:45 p.m. for DUI, improper lane usage, illegal transportation of alcohol and improper use of an electronic device while driving on Route 3 at Country Club Lane.