Police Blotter | 6-15-22

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

May 23

Donald J. Wichmer, 59, of Columbia, was arrested shortly after 7 p.m. for aggravated DUI on Columbia Lakes Drive at Brookfield Court.

June 7

Willow O. White, 22, of Washington, Mo., was arrested shortly after 12:30 a.m. for DUI, no headlights, no insurance and illegal transportation of alcohol on Cascade Drive at North Main Street.

June 10

Christopher Burke, 42, of Smithton, was arrested shortly before 5 p.m. for possession of cannabis (30-100 grams), DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol and threatening a public official on Route 3 southbound at Sand Bank Road. Court information alleges Burke “threatened to strangle” Columbia Police Sgt. Zack Hopkins.

A 32-year-old Dupo woman was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County following an incident on the Jefferson Barracks Bridge. Shortly before 9:30 p.m., Columbia police, fire department and EMS responded along with Illinois State Police to the report of a possible jumper/suicidal subject on I-255 westbound at the bridge. The subject was successfully talked off the bridge. “The police officers and EMS did a great job of talking to her,” Columbia Police Chief Jason Donjon said. Traffic was stalled on the bridge for about 30 minutes.

June 11

Domonick N. Gagliardi, 23, of Waterloo, was arrested shortly before 1:30 a.m. on a St. Clair County warrant and Camden M. Hurst, 25, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI on Frontage Road at Route 3.

Police are investigating after a smash-and-grab theft was reported shortly after 9:40 a.m. at Bolm-Schuhkraft Memorial Park. A woman said a window was broken on her van while it was parked, with a wallet and other items were reported stolen.

June 12

Jeffrey C. Brame, 41, of St. Charles, Mo., was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and on a St. Clair County warrant at Columbia Car Care Center, 287 Southwoods Drive.

June 13

John C. Martin Jr., 23, of Swansea, was arrested shortly before 12:30 a.m. for DUI and improper lane usage on Route 3 at FF Road.

June 14

A crash occurred about 10:35 a.m. on Route 3 at Carl Street. A 2017 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Joel H. Harres, 66, of Columbia, was traveling south on Route 3 when a 2005 Cadillac Deville driven by Joan M. Adams, 77, of Columbia, traveled east through the intersection on Carl Street. The front of the Suburban struck the driver’s side of the Cadillac. Both drivers reported injuries and were transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County, Mo.

Millstadt Police

June 11

Shortly after 12:05 a.m., police were called to a disturbance and located a subject walking in the 300 block of N. Jefferson Street. A firearm was discovered and the suspect was arrested. Taurino A. Figueroa, 24, of Belleville, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapon.

Monroe County Sheriff

June 5

Casey J. Hurley, 38, of Waterloo, was arrested in the 5900 block of Route 3 for possession of methamphetamine. Madeline S. Smith-Snodgrass, 48, of Waterloo, was arrested for aggravated domestic battery after allegedly stabbing Hurley in the hand with a screwdriver.

June 7

Vincent C. Lewis, 34, of Cahokia, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant on I-255.

June 8

Charles L. Muench, 70, of Red Bud, was charged with criminal trespass to land in the 400 block of Powell Road.

Waterloo Police

June 5

Paul E. Hoerr, 60, of Waterloo was charged with criminal trespass to land shortly before 7 p.m. in the 100 block of Debra Lane.

June 7

Jesse D. Charleston, 32, of St. Louis, was charged with possession of cannabis with intent to deliver (30-500 grams) and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

Anthony E. Hafer, 57, of Florissant, Mo., was charged with felony retail theft stemming from a May 22 incident at Rural King, 740 N. Market Street.

June 8

Tyler D. Smith, 24, of Waterloo, was charged with criminal trespass to building stemming from a Jan. 16 incident at Washy’s Saloon, 1324 Jamie Lane.