Police Blotter | 6-22-22

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

June 15

Police are investigating the theft of a red mini bike sometime June 14-15 from a property in downtown Columbia.

June 17

Five counts of document forgery with intent to issue/deliver were filed against Amari C. Barney, 23, of Benton Harbor, Mich., stemming from a May 14 incident at Columbia Walgreens, 100 Admiral Weinel Boulevard, in which the defendant allegedly attempted to use counterfeit $100 bills.

Dupo Police

The Columbia Fire Department assisted the Prairie du Pont and Dupo fire departments and EMS personnel after a tractor overturned at about 10:15 a.m. on Coulter Road at Adams Road. A Village of Dupo worker was mowing a ditch bank with a Ford tractor when it overturned. He was spotted by a passerby and had been knocked out. The man was not trapped, but portions of the tractor had to be cut away to treat him. The man was treated by MedStar EMS until an ARCH Air Medical Services helicopter landed and airlifted him to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. He was awake and speaking to responders at the scene.

Monroe County Sheriff

June 15

A motorcyclist was injured in a crash about 9:10 a.m. in Hecker. A 2010 Dodge Journey driven by Kenneth W. Talbot, 72, was driving north on Route 159 and turned to go westbound on Route 156 but turned too sharply and traveled in the wrong lane of traffic. This resulted in a collision with a 2016 Indian Springfield motorcycle driven by 61-year-old Russell D. Harbison, who was stopped at the intersection. Harbison was transported by ambulance to Red Bud Regional Hospital via Monroe County EMS.

June 16

Elizabeth K. Schomber, 36, of Belleville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Matthew S. Pedroley, 32, of Fenton, Mo., was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

June 17

Joshua J. Gregory, 44, of Sparta, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (heroin).

Jonathan C. Brooks, 41, of St. Louis, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant at Amoco, 620 S. Market Street, Waterloo.

June 18

Anthony J. Jelks, 38, of Belleville, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant at Red Roof Liquor & Lottery, 301 Southport Drive, Columbia.

Waterloo Police

June 17

Shortly after 2:10 a.m., police were alerted to the theft of a maroon 2020 Honda Civic from the 500 block of Southview Drive off Route 3. The car was parked unlocked in the garage of a residence with the keys left inside and a garage door open when it was stolen. Columbia police were notified of the theft and were on lookout for the stolen vehicle when it was seen traveling north on Route 3 at a high rate of speed in tandem with two other vehicles, a white Ford Fusion and a white Hyundai Sonata. Spike strips were placed in the area of Route 3 and North Main Street in Columbia, successfully puncturing the tires of the Ford Fusion. Along with the other two cars, the Ford Fusion took the Palmer Road exit off Route 3 and then took the ramp to I-255 northbound before stopping due to flattened tires. A Black male from that car hopped into the stolen Honda Civic, after which that vehicle sped north on I-255 toward Dupo. Columbia officers trailed behind the Honda Civic as it continued north to Cahokia Heights, after which officers from that department picked up the pursuit. Columbia police were told the Honda Civic successfully evaded police somewhere across the Poplar Street Bridge in St. Louis, and the stolen car was recovered unoccupied in St. Louis. As for the Ford Fusion, police were able to determine that it had recently been stolen in Baldwin. The Hyundai Sonata was last seen traveling slowly on the shoulder of I-255 near where the Ford Fusion stopped, but police were not sure to where it continued. That car had Missouri temporary tags on it, and police suspect it had also been stolen in the area.

June 21

Alexa L. Weitzel, 45, of Waterloo, was charged with unlawful visitation interference following a June 17 incident.