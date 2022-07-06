Police Blotter | 6-29-22

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

June 20

Kenneth Moore, 40, of Dupo, was arrested for DUI and expired registration on Route 3 at Wedgewood Drive.

June 23

Charles V. Grisom, 58, of Cahokia, was arrested for felony driving while license revoked (fifth offense), unlawful possession of cannabis, improper bumpers, no insurance and illegal transportation on Route 3 at Veterans Parkway.

June 24

Anthony C. Clark, 55, of Jennings, Mo., was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant and for no insurance and driving while license revoked on Route 3 at Wedgewood Drive.

June 26

Police are investigating the theft of a Milwaukee Sawzall reciprocating saw from Ace Hardware, 229 N. Main Street, at about 4:20 p.m., as video footage of the incident shows.

June 28

Shortly before 6:10 p.m., Columbia police assisted the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force in successfully arresting four suspects from St. Louis in connection with an ongoing vehicle theft investigation. No one was harmed during the incident. The suspects were detained by police at gunpoint near Red Roof Liquor & Lottery on Southport Drive. A handgun belonging to one of the suspects was discovered at the scene. Charges are pending.

Illinois State Police

June 28

Emergency personnel responded about 12:40 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on I-255 westbound at the start of a construction area near the Jefferson Barracks Bridge at milepost 4.4. There was also a disabled vehicle in that area, furthering complicating matters. Responding agencies included the Columbia Fire Department and Columbia EMS, along with police. No medical transport was required. A second crash occurred in that general area of I-255 a short time later, slowing I-255 westbound traffic for much of the afternoon.

Millstadt Police

June 23

On March 11, police stopped a vehicle on Route 158 and Albert Lane due to speeding and improper lane usage. Upon investigating, the driver was arrested under suspicion of DUI. Chemical testing was obtained and sent to the Illinois State Police Crime Lab for analysis. Tests indicated the driver was under the influence of drugs at the time of the arrest. William R. Olson, 20 of Columbia, was charged with improper lane usage and DUI (drugs).

Monroe County Sheriff

June 20

Lugine Short Jr., 32, of St. Louis was charged with a felony for allegedly using an altered vehicle registration sticker.

June 21

Dalton A. Bandy, 25, of Dupo, was arrested at Red Roof Liquor & Lottery, 301 Southport Drive in Columbia, on a Monroe County warrant (meth possession).

June 22

Shortly after 6:35 a.m. on Route 3 at KK Road, police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 35-year-old Chad T. Begley and a 2014 Nissan Rogue driven by 63-year-old Robin S. Moorefield. Begley stated he was stopped at KK Road and Route 3 facing west, preparing to cross Route 3 and continue west on KK Road, but did not see Moorefield traveling south on Route 3 due to a corn field. He pulled out into traffic, causing a collision. Moorefield was transported by ambulance to Belleville Memorial Hospital.

Joshua M. Becker, 38, of Waterloo, was issued a county ordinance violation for illegal burning in the 3100 block of State Route 156.

June 23

Alex R. Deavers, 36, of Belleville, was arrested for criminal trespass to residence and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon following an incident in the 4400 block of State Route 159.

June 24

Kevin A. Terres, 33, of Cahokia Heights, was arrested on an Illinois State Police warrant on Route 3 at Southview Drive.

June 26

Moniquea M. Morrissett, 41, of New Athens, was arrested for violating an order of protection in the 200 block of West Washington Street, Hecker.

Waterloo Police

June 8

Lori M. Roberts, 39, of Waterloo, was issued a city ordinance violation for unlawful restraint of dog in the 700 block of Ridge Road.

June 17

A man was charged with armed violence shortly after 1 a.m. on North Market Street southbound near Plaza Drive. Court information states that Cory A. Gehrs, 31, of O’Fallon, was in possession of a loaded handgun while also in possession of methamphetamine. Bond for Gehrs was set at $200,000.

Police continue to investigate the theft of a car that resulted in a police pursuit in Columbia and St. Clair County. Shortly after 2:10 a.m., police were alerted to the theft of a maroon 2020 Honda Civic from the 500 block of Southview Drive off Route 3. The car was parked unlocked in the garage of a residence with the keys left inside and a garage door open at the time it was stolen.

Columbia police were notified of the theft and were on the lookout for the stolen vehicle when it was seen traveling north on Route 3 at a high rate of speed in tandem with two other vehicles, those being a white Ford Fusion and a white Hyundai Sonata. Spike strips were placed in the area of Route 3 and North Main Street in Columbia, successfully puncturing the tires of the Ford Fusion. Along with the other two suspect cars, police said the Ford Fusion took the Palmer Road exit off Route 3 and then the ramp to I-255 northbound before stopping due to flattened tires. A Black male from that car hopped into the stolen Honda Civic, after which that vehicle sped north on I-255 toward Dupo. Columbia officers trailed behind the Honda Civic as it continued north to Cahokia Heights, after which officers from that police department picked up the pursuit. The Honda Civic successfully evaded police somewhere across the Poplar Street Bridge and was recovered unoccupied in St. Louis on June 20. Police were able to determine the Ford Fusion had been stolen in Baldwin. The Hyundai Sonata was last seen traveling slowly on the shoulder of I-255 near where the Ford Fusion stopped, but police were not sure to where it continued. That car had Missouri temporary tags on it, police said, and suspect it had also been stolen.