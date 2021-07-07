Police Blotter | 6-30-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

June 23

Emergency personnel responded to a three-vehicle crash on Route 3 at Valmeyer Road at 4:10 p.m. The Illinois Department of Transportation was dispatched to the scene as a traffic utility box was damaged and the traffic signals were affected. No injuries were reported. Traffic was backed up as crews worked to clear the scene.

Jeremiah S. Bergheger, 43, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage shortly before 1 a.m. on Columbia Lakes Drive at Old Route 3.

June 25

Dennis H. McIver, 49, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage shortly before 5:50 a.m. on Route 3 southbound at Carl Street.

Millstadt Police

June 26

Shortly before 2:10 a.m., an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for disobeying a stop sign at Jefferson and Washington streets. The driver turned off the vehicle’s lights and fled. The vehicle disobeyed several stop signs in town, then continued out of town on Kropp Road. The officer initially discontinued pursuit until the vehicle came back into town on Route 158. The officer lost sight of the vehicle, but an assisting Smithton officer observed the subject run across Jefferson Street on East Adams. The Smithton officer engaged in a foot pursuit and was able to apprehend the suspect in the 600 block of South Mulberry Street. The suspect was found to be in possession of a switchblade knife. The suspect, Presley S. Ryan, 18 of Collinsville, was charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing (speeding at least 21 mph over speed limit, disobeying multiple traffic control devices) and one count of unlawful use of weapon (switchblade knife). His bond was set at $20,000.

June 27

At 3:45 a.m., police observed a vehicle commit a moving violation and stopped the vehicle on Route 163 at Mine Haul Road. A firearm and a controlled substance were located during a search of the vehicle. Patrick D. Johnson, 44, of East St. Louis, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine). His bond was set at $100,000.

Monroe County Sheriff

June 17

Jaden S. Brown, 25, of Brighton, was charged with possession of weapons by a felon (metal knuckles, 19 ammunition rounds and a knife with an eight-inch blade) and possession of a controlled substance (clonazepam).

June 22

Joshua T. Brown, 42, of Prairie du Rocher, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance (vicodin).

June 23

Shawn P. Buckley, 39, of Waterloo, was charged with six felonies following a June 17 scuffle with corrections officers inside the Monroe County Jail. A Taser was deployed on Buckley, who is an inmate at the jail, during the incident. He was charged with three counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer after kicking two jailers and causing a hand laceration on another. He was also charged with three counts of resisting an officer resulting in injury.

June 26

A report of shots fired shortly after 11 p.m. in the 6300 block of Littekin Lane west of Columbia is under investigation. A woman reported bullet holes in a wall of her home, but police said it is unknown when the shots were actually fired. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

June 28

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 6:15 p.m. to a vehicle crash on Bluff Road at Steppig Road. The driver reported minor injuries in the incident.

St. Clair County Sheriff

June 26

Columbia Fire Department and Columbia EMS personnel assisted St. Clair County emergency personnel in responding shortly after 3 p.m. to a report of three adult males lost on a trail at Stemler Woods Nature Preserve, located in the area of 2221 Stemler Road. The men were reported to be without water. The Columbia Fire Department deployed its drone and an ATV to assist in the search. The hikers were located safely at about 3:30 p.m.

Waterloo Police

June 23

Jack G. Ingram, 41, of East St. Louis, was arrested for domestic battery.