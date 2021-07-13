Police Blotter | 7-7-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

June 30

Columbia police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from truck in the 300 block of Old Route 3. The theft was reported June 30, but could have occurred anytime within the past month. The catalytic converter was stolen off a black 1999 Ford F450 company truck. Police are looking at surveillance footage and other evidence as an investigation continues. A reason catalytic converters are stolen is because they’re valuable to scrap metal dealers. They contain precious metals, including rhodium, platinum and palladium.

Adman Alijevic, 26, of St. Louis, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant.

July 1

The Columbia Fire Department responded about 2:40 p.m. to a fully engulfed vehicle fire on I-255 eastbound near the Fish Lake overpass. The Dupo Fire Department was requested for mutual aid and Columbia police and Illinois State Police also responded to the scene. The vehicle fire was knocked down within a few minutes.

Monroe County Sheriff

July 4

Police and EMS personnel were called about 11:15 a.m. to a property at Freedom Lake in the 5300 block of Sportsman Road for a man found by his wife hanging and bleeding from his neck. After the man was removed from the hanging attempt, he reportedly threatended to injure himself with a saw and then a knife. Police arrived on scene and were able to calm the situation without further incident.

July 5

Emergency personnel responded about 2:15 p.m. to a motorcycle crash in the area of Bluff Road at Baer Road just south of Valmeyer. The motorcyclist was reported to be up and walking around after the crash, but did have a shoulder injury.

July 6

Emergency personnel responded about 5:30 p.m. to a non-injury crash on Route 3 at KK Road. A truck struck a pole in the incident.

Waterloo Police

June 28

Eric D. Jones, 49, of Waterloo, was cited for public intoxication shortly after 5:50 p.m. on Morrison Avenue at Front Street.

July 1

Lexus M. Capps, 18, of Waterloo, and a 16-year-old Waterloo girl were each issued city ordinance violations for public fighting shortly after 11 p.m. at 961 N. Market Street.

July 2

Kerri A. Setzer, 36, of Smithton, was arrested for battery shortly after 11:55 p.m. at 141 S. Main Street after allegedly striking Jazilyn Ramirez in the face and throwing her to the ground.