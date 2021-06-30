Police Blotter | 6-23-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

June 14

Jeremiah S. Bergheger, 43, of Columbia, was arrested for violating an order of protection in the 2600 block of Columbia Lakes Drive.

June 15

Scott E. Nortin, 59, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery in the 800 block of Bottom Avenue.

June 17

A gray Ford Explorer with license plates that returned stolen from out of the area sped away from a Columbia police officer about 12:15 p.m. on I-255, continuing westbound into Missouri at speeds about 100 miles per hour. The officer terminated pursuit due to the high speed and the fact the vehicle was passing other vehicles on the shoulder of the interstate to elude capture. Per surveillance footage, the Ford Explorer had entered Columbia from I-255 shortly after 11:20 a.m.

June 19

Scott P. Gannon, 24, of Columbia, was arrested shortly after 5 a.m. for DUI in the 1000 block of South Main Street.

June 20

Emergency personnel were busy responding to three separate crashes late Sunday afternoon in Columbia. The first crash occurred about 4:30 p.m. on I-255 near the George Weber Chevrolet auto dealership. Illinois State Police handled that crash, which was minor in nature. At 4:36 p.m., Columbia police, fire department and EMS personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 700 block of Old Route 3 near the Weber dealership. A 2009 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Sharon Sharp, 72, of East Carondelet, was traveling north before crossing over the other lane of traffic and striking a 2016 Dodge Ram driven by Dale Grogan, 72, of Columbia that had pulled over from southbound Old Route 3. Sharp was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of unspecified injuries. At 4:43 p.m., Columbia agencies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 at Bottom Avenue near Walgreens. A 2018 Nissan Sentra driven by Debra Bowers, 58, of O’Fallon, Mo., was stopped at the red light on Route 3 northbound when a 2016 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by Stephen Brown, 31, of Prairie du Rocher that was traveling behind could not stop in time to avoid striking the Sentra from behind. Brown sustained minor injuries but did not request medical transport. He was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid and accident and no insurance.

June 21

Police assisted the Columbia and Dupo fire departments about 7:45 p.m. with a fire call at Garden Place Senior Living, 480 DD Road. A furnace motor apparently caught fire, resulting in residents being evacuated due to smoke inside the facility. All emergency personnel had cleared the scene by 8:40 p.m.

June 22

Neighboring police agencies were on the lookout for a black single-cab Chevrolet truck that evaded a traffic stop attempt on I-255 in Columbia about 1:20 p.m. and continued west across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge into Missouri. The truck was believed to have Illinois license plates. Police terminated pursuit due to safety concerns with the high speed and an Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network broadcast was issued.

Dupo Police

June 21

A two-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 8 p.m. in the 200 block of North Main Street. One person was extricated from a minivan and transported to the Dupo firehouse by Dupo ambulance, which was met by ARCH Air Medical Services helicopter for airlifting to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

East Carondelet Police

June 22

Columbia and Dupo police and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the search for a suicidal subject who was believed to be armed and last seen near the levee off State Street. The subject was eventually located and taken into custody on a Belleville police warrant.

Millstadt Police

June 19

Police assisted Millstadt fire department and EMS with a crash involving a truck and a motorcycle about 3 p.m. on West Oak Street at South Jefferson Street. Police said injuries were minor.

Monroe County Sheriff

June 14

Mikayla R. Gosa, 26, was arrested on an in-state warrant at Phillips 66, 1553 N. Main Street, Columbia.

June 15

A pizza delivery man was bitten in the buttocks by a German shepherd about 9:30 p.m. on a property along Country Club Lane. Two German shepherds from that residence were placed into quarantine at the pound as a result of the incident.

June 17

About 12:45 p.m., deputies and EMS personnel responded to the Monroe County Jail for an altercation between a jailor and inmate. A Taser was deployed on the inmate. Possible charges are pending.

June 22

A woman was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash in the area of 2520 State Route 156 near Brian Lane just east of Valmeyer about 5:20 p.m. The female driver of a Toyota pickup reported head and arm injuries and required extrication from the vehicle. The Waterloo Fire Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Valmeyer Police Department and Monroe County EMS all responded to the crash scene.

Waterloo Police

June 22

Columbia police and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department assisted in attempting to located a white box truck with a furniture business logo on its side that had a Missouri license plate which returned stolen. The vehicle was last seen traveling north on Route 3 toward Columbia about 3:30 p.m.