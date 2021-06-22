Police Blotter | 6-16-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

June 10

Tina N. Comte, 44, of Columbia, was arrested on two in-state warrants and for driving license suspended on I-255.

June 11

Chanel G. Laurenzo, 31, of Belleville, was arrested shortly after 6:10 a.m. at Phillips 66, 1553 N. Main Street, for DUI, possession of methamphetamine and no insurance.

Brandon M. McGeehan, 28, of Columbia, was charged with burglary in connection with an incident sometime between Nov. 26, 2020 and March 12 involving a storage unit at 2763 Steppig Road.

June 13

Terry E. Mitchell, 68, of Columbia, was cited for disorderly conduct at 251 Veterans Parkway.

Joshua Lee Law, 39, of Fenton, Mo., was arrested shortly before 12:40 a.m. on I-255 for unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended.

Alison N. Ramage, 28, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage shortly before 11:40 p.m. at North Main Street and Lepp Street.

June 15

Emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash about 4:30 p.m. on Route 3 at South Main Street. Initial reports are that four vehicles were involved, one being a semi tractor-trailer. A 50-gallon diesel fuel tank ejected from one truck involved in the crash, causing a leak. The other vehicles involved were a Dodge truck, a Toyota Camry and Ford Edge. Columbia EMS transported one person by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of an arm injury.

Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Ill.

June 1

Mandy L. Hartley, 42, of Elsah, was charged with possession of methamphetamine stemming from a Dec. 11, 2020 incident.

Monroe County Sheriff

May 12

Ryan E. Maag, 27, of Jerseyville, was cited for unlawful use of cannabis in vehicle on Route 3 at EE Road.

Daniel R. Widdows, 49, of Belleville, was cited for disorderly conduct and assault at 8531 Gall Road.

June 3

A two-vehicle crash occurred about 3:30 p.m. on Old Route 3 at Route 3 near Ames Road. Police said a 2013 Infiniti driven by Hannah E. Mehring, 28, was traveling north on Route 3 when she observed a 1968 Dodge Dart stopping to turn. Mehring was unable to stop in time and struck the rear of the Dodge, which was being driven by Caleb R. Stryker, 21, who is a mechanic test-driving it for V8 Speed & Restoration in Red Bud. A 2021 Buick Enclave driven by Jill S. Wetzel, 45, was southbound on Route 3 when debris from the crash hit her vehicle. Minor injuries were reported at the scene, but no medical transport was required.

St. Clair County Sheriff

June 9

At about 9 p.m. in the 3300 block of Zingg Road near Mueller Road north of Millstadt, a grey 2004 Jeep Wrangler driven by Ezekiel M. Chism, 19, of East Carondelet, failed to negotiate a turn and struck a tree. Also in the vehicle were a 23-year-old male and two females, ages 17 and 16. The 16-year-old female suffered leg injuries and was transported to Belleville Memorial Hospital and later transferred by ARCH helicopter to a St. Louis hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash is still under investigation pending toxicology and other investigation results.

June 11

A man was injured in a rollover crash shortly after 5 p.m. in the 1500 block of Kropp Road in rural Millstadt. Mitchell C. Matecki, 31, of Millstadt, was traveling east in the 1500 block of Kropp Road in his 2010 Chevrolet SUV when a vehicle was traveling west on Kropp Road in the center of both lanes. Matecki swerved to miss the vehicle and overcorrected, losing control and rolling over, striking a mailbox at 1525 Kropp Road. Matecki was transported to Memorial Hospital in Belleville for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Waterloo Police

June 10

Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash shortly before noon in the 500 block of South Market Street outside of Casa Romero. A red Mercury Milan driven by Jane Scott, 37, of Cahokia, was backing out of a driveway and collided with the teal Toyota Corolla driven by Carlene Smithee, 61, of Waterloo, which was driving north. Smithee was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital by ambulance for treatment of a hand injury.

June 12

Katie Ann Meadors, 36, of Pacific, Mo., was arrested shortly before 11:55 p.m. on Route 3 at North Market Street for DUI and improper lane usage.

June 13

Aaron J. Mardirosian, 29, of Columbia, was issued a city ordinance violation for public fighting about 11:45 p.m. at 141 S. Main Street.