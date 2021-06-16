Police Blotter | 6-9-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

June 4

Christian A. Cunningham, 27, of Columbia, was arrested on an in-state warrant on East Cherry Street.

Lorenzo L. Leonard, 34, of Fairview Heights, was arrested on an in-state warrant, driving while license suspended and no insurance on I-255 northbound.

June 6

Police are investigating the unlawful entry of unlocked vehicles in the Columbia Lakes subdivision. There were five burglary to motor vehicle reports in that area. The suspects were occupants of a white Mazda CX-5 that was reported stolen out of Missouri. The incidents occurred about 3 a.m.

June 7

At about 2:15 p.m., police received report of a suspicious person possibly wearing a wig attempting to withdraw funds from another person’s account at Commerce Bank, 995 Columbia Center. The subject was not located.

Metro-East Auto Theft Task Force

June 7

David P. Young, 25, of St. Louis, was arrested for possession of a stolen/converted vehicle, that being a 2017 Hyundai Elantra with Missouri plates.

Millstadt Police

June 2

At about 4:30 a.m., Millstadt police received a report of a suspicious vehicle and subjects attempting to open vehicle doors on Benham Drive. In less than four minutes, the responding officer located the vehicle – a white Infiniti with Florida plates – traveling west on Gladwyn Drive between Benham and Deanewood. Immediately, the vehicle drove in reverse through a resident’s yard and fled. Police pursued the vehicle as it continued through town, then onto Route 163. Due to the vehicle’s speed and distance in front of the officer, police terminated pursuit on Route 163 near Concordia Church Road. A short time later, Cahokia Heights police deployed spike strips on Route 157. The vehicle continued to flee and was not located. More than 15 vehicles had been rummaged through in the early morning incident, but not much of value was taken. All the vehicles appeared to have been left unlocked. Similar incidents occurred in unincorporated Millstadt, primarily east of town. It was discovered the vehicle involved in the incident had been stolen from a residence in Buffwood Estates off Route 158.

Monroe County Sheriff

June 3

Emergency personnel responded about 3:40 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Old State Route 3 near Route 3 and Ames Road. There were no serious injuries reported, but one person involved asked for medical services on the scene.

June 4

Shortly after 12:40 a.m., a 2011 Lincoln MKZ driven by Chad R. Goldschmidt, 45, was driving westbound on Hanover Road at D Road when the vehicle went off the roadway to avoid striking a deer. The vehicle caught fire as a result of the crash, but Goldschmidt did not require medical transport.

June 5

Emergency personnel responded about 7 p.m. to a motorcycle crash on G Road near MM Road west of Red Bud. A 2014 Honda motorcycle driven by Ty J. Schutt, 31, of Waterloo, was traveling north on G Road approximately one mile north of MM Road when a deer entered the roadway from the west side of G Road. Schutt swerved in an attempt to miss the deer, which caused the motorcycle to land on its right side on G Road. Monroe County EMS transported Schutt to Mercy Hospital South for observation.

Waterloo Police

June 3

Kameron Moss, 19, of Draper, Utah, Max Stidham, 25, of Waterloo and Zachary Stidham, 32, of Waterloo, were each issued city ordinance violations for soliciting without a permit.

Corey Proffitt, 32, of St. Charles, Mo., was arrested on a failure to appear warrant for driving while license suspended.

June 4

Joshua J. Rickenburg, 34, of Waterloo, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) following a March 8, 2020 incident.

June 5

Daniel Besong, 38, of Caseyville, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant for DUI while license suspended.