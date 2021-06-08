Police Blotter | 6-2-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Millstadt Police

May 23

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., police responded to a 911 call for a battery in progress. A Good Samaritan reported observing a male subject striking a female while they were parked in a vehicle in the 500 block of West Madison Street. The male left the scene on foot prior to police arrival and was not located at the time. Following an investigation, Christopher W. Sins, 31, of Millstadt, was charged with with two counts of aggravated domestic battery (prior conviction).

Monroe County Sheriff

April 28

Ayden M.A. Wittenbrink, 18, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI, no insurance and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident in the 9800 block of Gilmore Lake Road.

May 4

Hayli D. Reid, 26, of House Springs, Mo., was arrested for battery at the Monroe County Jail.

May 8

Tyler A. McIntyre Lichtenegger, 21, of Belleville, was arrested for an in-state warrant and no insurance following a traffic stop on Route 3 at Halifax Drive in Waterloo.

May 21

Daniel T. Roy, 35, of Red Bud, was arrested for domestic battery.

May 23

Todd A. Schneider, 39, of Lenzburg, was arrested for battery in the 300 block of Back Street in Hecker.

May 24

Ivan F. Jones, 49, of Red Bud, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice (false name given to police).

Randolph County Sheriff

May 31

Police received a call of several packages found on Diamond Cross Road between Ellis Grove and Chester. Further investigation determined the packages were supposed to be delivered by FedEx. There were 41 packages that never reached their appropriate destination. The sheriff’s office turned all packages over to FedEx for proper delivery.

Emergency personnel responded about 7:30 p.m. to a motorcycle crash in Prairie du Rocher. Early reports indicate a motorcycle struck a telephone pole on Simpson Street. The Prairie du Rocher Fire Department, MedStar Ambulance, Randolph County Sheriff’s Department and ARCH Air Medical Services all responded to the scene.

Waterloo Police

May 22

Dylan Demond, 25, of Smithton, was arrested shortly before 2 a.m. for DUI, disregarding a traffic control device and illegal transportation of alcohol on East Third Street at South Market Street.

May 23

Gary A. Moore, 39, of Waterloo, was arrested for aggravated domestic battery (prior conviction).

Jaime M. Wrinkle, 40, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery.

May 29

Anthony J. Mantia, 29, of Waterloo, was cited for illegal transportation of alcohol and other traffic control devices.

June 1

Area law enforcement agencies were on the lookout for a black SUV with Nevada plates following a theft from Walmart in Waterloo shortly after 5:15 p.m. Occupants in the SUV were a white male and two black males, police said. It is unsure what was stolen from the store. The SUV was believed to have traveled north on Route 3 and then east on Route 158 in Columbia.