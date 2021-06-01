Police Blotter | 5-26-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

May 20

Michael R. Anderson, 39, of Waterloo, was arrested at 1:30 a.m. for DUI and improper lane usage on Route 3 at Mark Drive.

May 21

Trevor B. Phillips, 20, of Troy, Mo., was arrested on an in-state warrant and for driving while suspended and no seat belt on I-255 southbound.

May 23

James M. Reeder, 26, of Cahokia, was arrested on warrants out of Monroe and St. Clair counties for possession of methamphetamine on Whiteside Street at St. Paul Street.

Millstadt Police

May 10

At 3:12 p.m., police handled a two-vehicle traffic crash at Washington and Jefferson streets. There were no injuries. Mark D. Doetzel, 59, of O’Fallon, Mo., was charged with no valid driver’s license.

May 23

A bicycle was stolen during the day or early evening from a residence on M&O Station Road. It is described as a white Elite BMX bicycle. Contact the police department with any information.

Monroe County Sheriff

May 12

Daniel R. Widdens, 49, of Belleville, was arrested about 10:45 p.m. for assault and disorderly conduct at 8531 Gall Road.

May 20

Deputies responded about 6:45 p.m. to a male subject reportedly struck by a vehicle driven by his girlfriend during a dispute in the 3600 block of Russell Drive off MM Road near Red Bud. The man was reported to be up and hobbling around after the incident. The woman was taken into custody near the scene a short time later. Charges are pending.

May 23

A crash involving a moped and another vehicle was reported about 1:20 p.m. on Route 3 just south of Old State Route 3 in Waterloo. Police said a 2015 Yamaha PC155 moped driven by Britney Rodenberg, 27, of Waterloo, was traveling north on Route 3 when it struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jill Whitfield, 52, of Waterloo, which was stopped for a turning vehicle on northbound Route 3. Rodenberg was transported by ambulance to Saint Louis University Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Fortunately, no medical transport was required following a two-vehicle crash on Route 156 in Foster Pond about 4:30 p.m. Police said a 2009 Chevy Silverado driven by Mary Reiter, 72, of Edwardsville, was pulling out of the parking lot of Dreamland Palace German Restaurant onto Route 156 when it collided with a GMC Terrain driven by Tiffani Brewer, 23, of Waterloo, which was traveling west on Route 156.

Waterloo Police

May 19

The Waterloo police and fire departments and Monroe County EMS responded about 1:10 p.m. to a report of a vehicle that struck a utility pole on Vandebrook Drive near the Stonefield subdivision west of Route 3. The driver of the grey Chevy Impala sustained minor injuries. Utility crews were called to repair the damaged pole. Traffic was blocked both ways on Vandebrook Drive while emergency personnel worked to clear the scene.