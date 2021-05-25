Police Blotter | 5-19-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

May 12

Vincent J. Petty, 47, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI and parking where prohibited shortly after 11:10 a.m. on Sand Bank Road at North Main Street.

May 13

Rashad S. Holmes, 26, of Columbia, was arrested for aggravated domestic battery (strangulation) shortly after 6:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of Forestview Drive.

Columbia police and EMS came to the aid of a woman who may have been a victim of domestic violence in St. Louis County before driving to Columbia. The incident occurred about 7:30 a.m. at Red Roof Liquor & Lottery, 301 Southport Drive. A 47-year-old Vietnamese woman and her son drove there from St. Louis, after which the woman took off her jacket and shoes and ran south on Bluff Road south of Sand Bank Road. Police located the woman, but a language barrier made it difficult to understand the nature of the incident. After some time elapsed attempting to assist the woman, Columbia EMS transported her to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for evaluation.

At about 6:30 p.m., a 7-month-old girl fell from the bleachers at Oerter Park about seven feet onto concrete during the high school soccer match between Columbia and Gibault. She was rushed to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, where it was determined she has a skull fracture. The infant was released from the hospital and is expected to recover quickly from the injury.

May 14

Emergency personnel responded about 6:45 p.m. to the 100 block of West Cedar Street across from Columbia City Hall for an unresponsive man on the ground. A bystander who was a former paramedic helped revive the man, 27, of Ellis Grove, after which Narcan was administered twice by Columbia EMS for him to regain consciousness. The man was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Narcan is a medication used to block the effects of opioids.

May 15

Tyler J. Hille, 27, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI and improper turn signal shortly before 2:20 a.m. on Bottom Avenue.

Monroe County Sheriff

April 18

Police provided details on the fatal motorcycle crash that occurred about 4:20 p.m. on Route 3 at Hanover Road. A 2007 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide driven by Michael Cowsert, 51, of Waterloo, was traveling south on Route 3 when the motorcycle lost control and drove into an embankment. Witnesses told police the motorcycle was driving in a reckless manner and passing other motorists on the shoulder shortly before the crash, the accident report states.

May 16

The possible theft of a rifle reported missing from 4438 Doyle Road is under investigation. The victim is not sure when the gun went missing.

May 18

A Columbia officer spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed toward Waterloo about 2:50 a.m., after which a Waterloo officer saw the vehicle still speeding south on Route 3. The vehicle fled Waterloo officers, leading to an MCSD K-9 unit following behind pursuing agencies in case it would be used. Red Bud officers picked up the chase and continued through Randolph County. Sparta police also assisted in the incident, which resulted in the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department taking the driver into custody.

Waterloo Police

May 12

Jasmine K. Miller, 27, of At. Louis, was arrested for DUI, resisting arrest, aggravated battery of a police officer, driving while license suspended and speeding (80 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone) shortly before 4 a.m. on Route 3 at Columbia Avenue. Court information alleges that she spit on WPD officer Jake Renner.

May 16

Kenneth W. Patterson, 52, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery in the 100 block of Westview Place.