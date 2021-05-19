Police Blotter | 5-12-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

May 5

Neighboring law enforcement agencies were alerted to a car that fled from a traffic stop attempt on Route 3. A Columbia police officer said a brown 2016 Nissan sedan ran a red light on Route 3 at Eagle Drive about 7:20 p.m. and continued north toward I-255 northbound. The license plate on the car returned to an owner out of East St. Louis. An Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network bulletin was issued on the vehicle a short time later, announcing that the vehicle was wanted for fleeing/eluding police.

May 6

Shortly after 5 a.m., Cruz J. Kampwerth, 30, of Belleville, was arrested for DUI and illegal transportation of alcohol at 602 N. Main Street.

Linda L. Johnson, 39, of East St. Louis, was charged with felony theft/unauthorized control after court information alleges that May 5-18, 2020, she obtained lottery tickets in the amount of $632.60 from Phillips 66 Midwest Petroleum in Columbia.

May 7

Emergency personnel responded about 10:15 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 at North Main Street. A white 2009 Dodge Caliber driven by a 17-year-old Columbia male was attempting to turn left from southbound Route 3 onto North Main when his car collided with a blue 2014 Buick Verano driven by Julia Moore, 65, of Springfield, which was traveling north on Route 3. Moore was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of minor injuries. The 17-year-old was cited for failure to yield-turning left.

May 8

Jeffrey M. Forness, 35, of Swansea, was arrested on an in-state warrant at 308 Old Route 3.

May 9

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 7:15 a.m. to a vehicle rollover crash on Route 3 southbound at Hillcastle Lane. No injuries were reported, but the male driver required extrication from the vehicle due to being caught in its seat belt. The vehicle was a white Cadillac Escalade with Tennessee plates. Police said Edwin Richards, 70, of Paducah, Ky., was traveling south on Route 3 in the Escalade when it lost control on wet pavement.

Millstadt Police

May 7

Police were contacted by a young woman who fell prey to a scam. She said she received a call from a woman who told her she had warrants out for her arrest. The victim’s caller ID displayed “Millstadt Police Department” and it showed the department’s non-emergency phone number. “The fraudster used scare tactics to convince the victim to purchase several hundreds of dollars worth of Google Play gift cards, then give her the numbers,” police said. “They can spoof any number to make it appear on the victim’s caller ID. This is not how law enforcement operates. If you receive such a call, hang up immediately.”

Monroe County Sheriff

May 7

Amber M. McDonald, 40, of East St. Louis, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of weapons by a felon.

Waterloo Police

May 5

Police responded to a possible report of indecent exposure in the area of West Fourth Street near Route 3. Police said the call, which came in about midnight, was in reference to a male running around naked. The callers stated they saw an unidentified male walk by their apartment window who appeared to be naked. The caller went on to say they thought they observed the male to be naked but did not know his ethnicity or if he was wearing pants. The caller’s neighbor checked their surveillance video, which did not show the subject in question. The subject was never located.

May 6

Murray O’Guinn, 39, of Waterloo, was arrested for resisting a peace officer following an incident shortly before 1 a.m. at Fourth Street Bar, 301 S. Moore Street.

Kristin Harris, 40, of Columbia, was arrested for retail theft at Walmart after it was determined she had been undercharging food items, floor mats and bath towels inside the store.