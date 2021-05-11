Police Blotter | 5-5-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

April 30

Joseph P. Wilson, 45, of Columbia, was charged with criminal sexual abuse following an April 23 incident in the 500 block of South Main Street involving a young female victim. Bond was set at $50,000 on the Class 4 felony. Wilson remains in custody at the Monroe County Jail.

May 1

A silver 2014 Ford Fiesta driven by Richard Sommers, 32, of Waterloo, was traveling south on Route 3 about 6:10 a.m. when it ran off the roadway, struck a concrete island and sign, rolled over and came to rest in a ditch off Valmeyer Road. Sommers declined medical transport at the scene.

May 2

Brandon J. Wilson, 18, was arrested for violating an order of protection on Hilltop Lane at Hillcastle Court.

May 4

Police assisted the Columbia Fire Department in responding about 12:25 p.m. to Immaculate Conception School, 409 Palmer Road, for a strong odor inside the building. ICS students and staff were evacuated to the church as a precaution. It was determined the odor was coming from HVAC units on the roof of the building. One unit was leaking gas and another had a malfunctioning motor.

An enclosed 12-foot-long white box trailer owned by Beast Southern Kitchen & BBQ at 1280 Columbia Center that was stolen last July was recovered in St. Louis County, with a potential suspect arrested. Charges are pending.

Millstadt Police

April 30

At 8:53 a.m., police received a call for a disabled vehicle blocking the road at Mueller Lane and Lake Briar. Upon investigating, the officer found the driver, Sean L. Meehan, 28 of Belleville, had a warrant out of St. Clair County for a retail theft that occurred at the Dollar General in Millstadt in 2019.

May 1

At 12:10 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Douglas Road in front of Xtreme Paintball. The at-fault driver, 15, was charged with failure to yield and no valid driver’s license. Two juveniles in the vehicle recieved minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital via MedStar Ambulance. A parent of the juvenile driver, Nikita R. Powell, 32, of East St. Louis, was cited for permitting an unauthorized person to drive.

Monroe County Sheriff

April 23

Joe R. Gretzmacher, 44, was arrested on a fugitive from justice out-of-state warrant on Route 3 north of LL Road.

April 25

Police were alerted to two motorcycles, a red Lamborghini, white Ferrari and white BMW driving recklessly and at a very high rate of speed south on Bluff Road at about 11:40 a.m. A deputy pulled over the Lamborghini and Ferrari at Dreamland Palace off Route 156 in Foster Pond. The driver of the Lamborghini, Jonathan Vitale, 21, of St. Louis, was cited for speeding 15-20 miles per hour over the speed limit. The driver of the Ferrari, Samuel Gelber, 20, of St. Louis, was cited for no valid registration.

April 28

Jessica E. Finch, 33, of East St. Louis, and Steven A. Bizzle, 41, of Arnold, Mo., were each charged with methamphetamine trafficking (five to 15 grams). Bizzle was also charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (alprazolam).

April 30

A deputy caught up to and pulled over a blue Chevrolet Corvette that was reported to be speeding “well over 100 miles per hour,” per dispatch, on Bluff Road from Valmeyer to Columbia about 4:15 p.m. The Corvette, with Missouri plates, continued north onto I-255 and then was traveling west toward St. Louis when the deputy pulled it over.

May 3

A 17-year-old from St. Louis was charged with armed violence in connection with an April 14 incident shortly after 3 a.m. A deputy conducted a vehicle stop after observing a traffic violation. During the stop, probable cause was developed to search the vehicle. The driver was taken into custody after the search revealed he was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Wedged between the driver’s seat and center console was a loaded Beretta .380 semi-automatic handgun.

Waterloo Police

April 26

Mark A. Raborn, 62, of Sullivan, Mo., was charged with three counts of aggravated battery and for leaving the scene of an accident. Court information alleges that Raborn hit Monroe County Emergency Management Agency officials Ryan Weber and Kevin Scheibe with his vehicle. The two were overseeing traffic for a COVID vaccine clinic at the east and west entrances of the fairgrounds along Route 156 as vehicles were lining up when the westbound SUV driven by Raborn brushed past them. “We are both OK,” Weber said. “We have some bruises.” The license plate on Raborn’s vehicle was called into police, who were able to locate it west of Waterloo a short time later. Bond for Raborn was set at $50,000.

Stephanie L. Klein, 36, of Waterloo, was cited for failure to obey police officer at 33 Country Club Lane.

May 1

Kevin D. Dowell, 44, of St. Louis, was issued a city ordinance violation for loud noise at Washy’s, 1324 Jamie Lane, shortly before 12:40 a.m.

Timothy V. Huelsman, 61, of Waterloo, was cited for improper dumping of yard waste at the city’s dump site.