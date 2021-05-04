Police Blotter | 4-28-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

April 25

Jeremy E. Buckshot, 42, of Red Bud, was arrested on a Randolph County warrant and for suspended license and expired registration on Route 3 at Mark Drive.

Illinois State Police

April 25

Millstadt and Columbia EMS and the Millstadt Fire Department assisted ISP in responding shortly after 4 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Route 158 at Douglas Road. A 2008 Mercury Mariner driven by 51-year-old Sheri E. Sarkis of St. Louis was traveling northbound on Douglas Road and failed to yield at the intersection, resulting in a collision with a 2013 Ford Focus driven by LaMonta R. Swarn, 26, of Cahokia, which was traveling east on Route 158. Both drivers and one juvenile passenger, a 7-year-old girl, were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Millstadt Police

April 18

At about 11:35 p.m., a Millstadt police officer attempted to stop a vehicle on East Washington Street for a registration violation. The vehicle fled. The officer discontinued the attempt to stop the vehicle but was able to obtain registration information. A few hours later, the vehicle was located in Centreville and the vehicle was towed. Later that day, the subject who had been driving the vehicle surrendered himself at the police station. Brandon J. Smith, 30, of East St. Louis, was charged with operation of an uninsured vehicle and no front registration plate.

April 27

At approximately 4:30 a.m., a white Ford F250 was reported stolen from the Parkview Manor subdivision. The vehicle’s keys had not been left inside. Immediately after the theft, a Millstadt police officer observed the vehicle traveling east on East Washington Street. A traffic stop was conducted in the 600 block of East Washington Street, and a younger black male who had been driving got out of the truck and fled on foot. Neighboring agencies assisted in a search for the suspect. About an hour later, a call was received for a subject matching the description of the suspect attempting to flag down motorists at Route 158 and Frank Scott Parkway. A Millstadt officer observed the suspect hiding in the tree line on Route 158 just east of Mine Haul Road, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Monroe County Sheriff

April 18

The motorcyclist involved in an afternoon crash on Route 3 at Hanover Road has died. Michael Cowsert, 51, of Waterloo was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson Electra Glide when the crash occurred. Cowsert was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Cowsert’s co-workers at Cerro Flow Products in Sauget and his landlord said Cowsert has since died from his injuries.

April 25

Police were alerted to two motorcycles, a red Lamborghini, white Ferrari and white BMW driving recklessly and at a very high rate of speed south on Bluff Road late Sunday morning. The vehicles were reportedly driving in excess of 100 miles per hour near Columbia, it was reported about 11:40 a.m. A police officer said he was nearly forced off the roadway due to the vehicles. A Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy pulled over the Lamborghini at Dreamland Palace German Restaurant off Route 156 in Foster Pond shortly before noon. No other information was made available.

Shelley H. Russell, 48, of Granite City, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.

April 26

Shawn P. Buckley, 39, of Waterloo, was charged with felony defrauding an alcohol/drug screening test. On Dec. 21, court information alleges that he substituted a substance for a urine sample with the intent of attempting to fail or defeat a drug screening test.

St. Clair County Sheriff

April 27

A vacant farmhouse caught fire in the 4000 block of Douglas Road near Floraville Road about 12:50 p.m. The Millstadt, Columbia and Smithton fire departments responded to the scene. The house was fully involved upon firefighter arrival.

Waterloo Police

April 23

Emergency personnel responded about 6:40 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash at Route 3 and Illinois Avenue. A 2013 Jeep Wrangler driven by Connie J. Wibbenmeyer, 65, of Waterloo, was traveling south on Route 3 and collided with a 2017 Honda Pilot driven by Linda J. Reese, 47, of Waterloo, which was turning left onto Illinois Avenue from northbound Route 3. Wibbenmeyer and a passenger in her vehicle, Steven J. Fry, 47, of Waterloo, were both transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

April 25

Chase L. Augustine, 24, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery on Oak Creek Lane.

April 26

Roxanne R. Farias, 31, of St. Louis, was charged with felony retail theft and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) stemming from a March 10 incident at Rural King, 740 N. Market Street.