Police Blotter | 4-21-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

April 13

Brandon L. Boykins, 25, of East St. Louis, was arrested for DUI, improper lane usage and no valid license on Route 3 southbound at West Sand Bank Road shortly before 8 p.m.

April 15

Darrian E. Lee, 30, of Belleville, was arrested for an in-state warrant on Admiral Weinel Boulevard at Admiral Trost Drive.

April 16

A Columbia police officer attempted to stop a maroon Ford Mustang that was traveling recklessly at a very high rate of speed from I-255 southbound into Columbia shortly after 3:30 p.m. The officer reported the car was speeding about 100 miles per hour onto Route 3 south from I-255. It was last seen turning left from Route 3 south onto Palmer Road.

Police were notified about 4:30 p.m. that a counterfeit $100 bill was received at Schnucks Market Place, 1000 Columbia Centre. The suspect, described as a black man wearing a black hoodie, was not allowed to purchase anything at the store with the fake bill. The suspect was last seen walking toward McDonald’s, but was never located.

April 17

Douglas C. Overall, 61, of Columbia, was arrested for an in-state warrant on Mueller Street at Ferkel Street.

Shortly before 3:15 p.m., police responded to Walgreens, 100 Admiral Weinel Boulevard, after a black female wearing a face mask left with a shopping cart full of alcohol products and Red Bull with a value of $944.17. A Walgreens clerk observed the woman leave in a silver Volkswagen Jetta driven by a black male. Police saw the vehicle near the intersection of northbound Route 3 at Veterans Parkway, where it drove on the shoulder to avoid traffic and ran the red light. It ran another red light at Route 3 and North Main Street and was last seen driving at a high rate of speed west on I-255 toward Missouri.

April 18

Katelyn M. Lenkei, 25, of O’Fallon, Mo., was arrested for DUI on Route 3 at Gilmore Lake Road shortly after 2:30 a.m.

Police were on the lookout for a black motorcycle driven by a man wearing a black jacket and jeans that drove at a very high rate of speed on Route 3 through Columbia about 10:40 a.m. The motorcycle was seen speeding north on Route 3 and was observed by an officer running red lights at Valmeyer Road and the intersection of Veterans Parkway before the officer lost sight of the motorcycle as it continued north.

Millstadt Police

April 13

Lance A. Ford, 31, of Dupo, was charged with felony criminal damage to property, felony cyberstalking and misdemeanor violation of an order of protection stemming from an incident that occurred on June 14, 2020.

Monroe County Sheriff

April 19

A person was injured in an ATV crash shortly before 6:20 p.m. in the area of 4332 G Road south of Waterloo. The injured ATV rider reported a shoulder injury and was bleeding from the head.

April 20

A deputy responded at the request of the Department of Child and Family Services to a storage unit at 5578 T Road after it was discovered that a family was apparently living in one of the units.

Police responded to a possible report of attempted burglary after a vehicle was tampered with on the lot of Brooks Motor Company, 8818 Summer Road.

Waterloo Police

April 13

Mark A. Dowling, 56, of Shiloh, was cited for illegal transportation of alcohol on Route 3 at GG Road at 10:05 p.m.

April 17

At about 8 p.m., police attempted to stop a silver Chrysler New Yorker with no license plates for a traffic violation but it sped away and was not located.