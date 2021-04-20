Police Blotter | 4-14-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

April 6

Police are investigating the theft of a blue 2002 Ford F250 with a camper shell sometime before 5 a.m. in the 200 block of East Locust Street. There were tools in the bed of the truck. The truck was locked at the time of the theft and the keys were not inside of it. A window was broken out of the truck. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 618-281-5151.

April 13

The possible theft of a wedding ring from inside a home on Gedern Drive is under investigation.

Illinois State Police

April 7

Emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash on westbound I-255 near the Fish Lake overpass by milepost 5.5 in Columbia about 6:50 p.m. as a thunderstorm rolled through the area. A 2008 Ford Ranger driven by Terrance B. Sears, 18, of Lake St. Louis, Mo., was traveling in the middle lane when the truck swerved to avoid another vehicle driving into its lane. The truck lost control, drove off the roadway to the right, struck a light pole and rolled multiple times. Sears, who refused medical attention, was cited for driving without a valid license.

Monroe County Sheriff

April 2

Matthew R. Howard, 44, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI, speeding and improper lane usage on Route 3 at EE Road.

April 8

Aldon H. Hagen, 52, of Red Bud, was arrested for obstructing identification on Route 159 at Biffar Drive.

April 9

Autumn B. Jones, 26, and Gregory J. Hazen, 58, of Grand Rapids, Mich., were each arrested for possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

April 10

Ethan W. Alberts, 34, of Taylorville, was arrested for obstructing justice after providing a false name to police.

Waterloo Police

April 4

Sean P. Jouglard, 21, of Waterloo, was issued a city ordinance violation for public urination shortly after 1:30 a.m. at 176 Marketplace Drive.

April 5

Mark A. Firestine, 31, of Columbia, was cited for illegal transportation of alcohol, no registration light and expired license on Route 3 at Halifax Drive.

April 7

Angela R. Smith, 48, of Lenzburg, was arrested for retail theft at Walmart.

April 11

The Waterloo Fire Department responded to two separate afternoon calls. The first was about 3 p.m. at McDonalds, 176 Marketplace Drive, for a small gas leak behind one of the grills. City utilities arrived on scene and shut off gas to the grill. The building was evacuated and the area was blocked off, with all other appliances turned off at McDonalds for precautionary reasons. Shortly before 4 p.m., the fire department responded to the 300 block of Front Street for a report of a cat stuck inside a wall. “The cat was hiding in the floor joist and wouldn’t come out,” Waterloo Assistant Fire Chief Mike Lloyd said. “We spoke to the homeowner and they will try to coax the cat out with treats or food. He wasn’t stuck in there, he was just scared and hiding. I told them to contact a local vet to see if they have any ideas before cutting the floor open.”