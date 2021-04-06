Police Blotter | 3-31-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

March 23

Stevn J. Rewis, 21, of East St. Louis. was arrested for aggravated battery at 216 W. Warnock Drive.

March 27

Rodney W. McLean, 38, of Dupo, was arrested for DUI and changing lanes without signal on I-255 northbound.

At about 10:20 p.m., a black 2007 Lexus SUV ran the stoplight on Route 3 northbound at Veterans Parkway. The vehicle evaded a traffic stop attempt and continued at a high speed west on I-255 into Missouri. Police were able to document the vehicle’s license plate and charges are pending.

March 29

Emergency personnel responded about 9:45 p.m. to a suicidal man with one leg over the Jefferson Barracks Bridge on I-255 eastbound. Columbia police, fire department and EMS personnel assisted multiple St. Louis County police units and Mehlville, Mo., fire and EMS. Responders talked with the subject for several minutes before the incident ended peacefully about 10:20 p.m. with him escorted into a Mehlville EMS ambulance.

Dupo Police

March 20

A rollover crash shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Old Route 3 just south of Davis Street Ferry Road involving off-duty police chief Kevin Smith is under investigation. Smith did not respond to an inquiry on the incident. Dupo Mayor Jerry Wilson said the crash is under further review “to make sure everything was handled correctly.”

Illinois State Police

March 27

Emergency personnel responded about 7:40 p.m. to a rainy two-vehicle crash on Route 158 at Triple Lakes Road. A green 2005 Jeep Liberty driven by Megan B. Clark, 28, of Dupo, attempted to cross Route 158 from Triple Lakes Road when the vehicle struck a gray 2014 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Kimberly B. Vogel, 46, of Millstadt, which was traveling east on Route 158 with two 11-year-old passengers inside. No injuries were reported in the crash. Vogel was cited for failure to yield and operating a vehicle with suspended/revoked registration.

Millstadt Police

March 26

In December 2019, police took a theft report from the Subway restaurant. The incident involved an employee who allegedly stole money from the cash register multiple times. In October, Breanna R. Belosi, 28, of Millstadt, was charged with felony theft. She was apprehended Jan. 21 by Cahokia police.

Monroe County Sheriff

March 25

Kevin A. Timpe, 60, of Valmeyer, was arrested for felony aggravated DUI (license revoked) and aggravated DUI (third offense) on Bluff Road at HH Road.

March 26

A 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Spencer Sukup, 20, of Columbia, failed to stop on Hamacher Road as it turned right onto Route 3 about 6:40 a.m., resulting in a collision with a 2019 Chevy Equinox driven by Staci Jenkins, 47, of Red Bud, which was driving on Route 3. Jenkins was transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Sukup was cited in the crash.

March 27

Seth M. Iorio, 19, of Columbia, was cited for illegal dumping (garbage) on Garleb Road at B Road.

Olivia J. Lambert, 24, of Floraville, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Nicole J. Short, 37, of Dupo, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

March 28

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 10:20 a.m. to a crash in the 9600 block of D Road near Steppig Road. A 2008 Ford Escape driven by Sean Brawley, 31, of St. Louis, was driving south on D Road and went off the roadway, striking a power transformer box an HTC box and a tree. Multiple residents in that area reported a power outage. Brawley was transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. A passenger, Brian Hutson, 22, of Columbia, was not injured. Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. Possible charges are pending.

Waterloo Police

March 16

Kellan A. Branson, 35, of Fenton, Mo., was charged with felony retail theft for a Jan. 20, 2020 incident at Rural King. Branson was also charged with possession of a controlled substance(cocaine) for an April incident.

March 17

Scott A. Hawk, 38, of Waterloo, was arrested about 8:40 p.m. for DUI and a headlight violation on Fourth Street at Main Street.

March 21

Casey J. Hurley, 27, of Red Bud, was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. for domestic battery and criminal damage (vehicle) at 825 Coneflower Drive.

March 25

Cameron J. Brooks, 34, of St. Louis, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and aggravated unlawful use of weapon (vehicle/no FOID) for carrying an uncased and loaded Glock handgun.

Ivan F. Jones, 49, of Red Bud, was charged with identity theft for a Feb. 23 incident involving a debit card used fraudulently.

March 26

James C. Voss, 28, of Waterloo, was charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (LSD) for an April 4 incident.