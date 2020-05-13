Police Blotter | 5-6-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

May 1

A juvenile was arrested for domestic battery and unlawful consumption of alcohol in the 700 block of Briar Lake Place.

May 2

Columbia police apprehended two Missouri men who were in possession of burglary tools and roaming around the area of the Bob Brockland Buick-GMC and George Weber Chevrolet dealerships on Old State Route 3. An officer patrolling the area observed two suspicious men with flashlights and tools near Top Shooters Sports Bar, 531 Old State Route 3, about 2:45 a.m. They were eventually apprehended before any crimes took place in Columbia. The men, who are from Sullivan and Bourbon, Mo., are under investigation for the thefts of vehicle parts around the area. Charges are pending.

May 4

Suspects in a vehicle stolen from St. Louis ransacked at least eight unlocked vehicles in Columbia before being taken into custody in East St. Louis. The thefts from vehicles took place shortly after 3 a.m. in the Briar Lake and Wernings subdivisions, Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul said. A home surveillance camera captured video of the suspect vehicle at that time. Stolen from the vehicles were loose change and other small unsecured items. The stolen vehicle used in the Columbia thefts later attempted to break in or steal a car in Dupo. The suspects were gone prior to a Dupo officer’s arrival, although no thefts took place in that town. Dupo Police Chief Kevin Smith said officers used a license plate recognition system to locate the suspect vehicle and passed that info along to Columbia police as part of the investigation. This vehicle was later pursued in St. Louis city and it eventually crashed in East St. Louis, after which police took suspects into custody.

Waterloo Police

May 1

Aaron Pilcher, 48, of Waterloo, was arrested shortly after 10:45 p.m. for DUI, improper lane usage, no insurance and illegal squealing of tires on Janice Drive at Park Street.