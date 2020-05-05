Police Blotter | 4-29-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

April 17

Macie N. Block, 21, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI.

April 22

A report of criminal damage to property at Luhr Brothers, 250 W. Sand Bank Road, is under investigation.

April 24

Illinois State Police alerted local law enforcement of a drag racing incident involving an orange Ford Focus and gray Lexus shortly before 3:30 p.m. in the area of I-255 at Route 3 southbound in Columbia. A responding Columbia police officer was unable to locate vehicles matching that description in the area.

April 25

An officer responded to a complaint of a possible social distancing violation in the 100 block of West Washington Street at about 2:20 p.m. The officer did not observe a violation taking place.

Illinois State Police

April 24

Anthony R. Lanzarini, 36, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI.

Monroe County Sheriff

April 26

Deputies assisted EMS in responding to a motorcycle crash on Hanover Road at Chesapeake Trail shortly after 2:45 p.m. The motorcyclist was reported to be up and walking around following the crash. Police were unable to locate the crash and it is believed the cyclist drove away prior to their arrival.

Waterloo Police

April 22

Julia L. Johnson, 43, of Pinckneyville, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on South Market Street.

April 25

Jean Roedl, 55, of Floraville, was arrested for DUI and illegal screeching of tires.

April 26

Police are investigating a retail theft that occurred about 1:15 p.m. at Walmart. The suspect, described as a white male wearing a black tank top, is alleged to have stolen a pair of shoes from the store and possibly other items. He exited the store and drove off in a small gray car, which was last seen traveling north. Columbia police were alerted to the crime but were unable to locate the suspect vehicle.

April 27

An officer responding to a civil matter about 10:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Westview Court requested assistance after a male subject ran from the officer for reasons unknown. Police were unable to locate the man following a search of the area.