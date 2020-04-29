Police Blotter | 4-22-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

April 12

A silver 2015 Jeep Wrangler reported stolen Feb. 18 from Columbia Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram, 500 Admiral Weinel Boulevard, was located by police and seized in Pipestone County, Minn. Three occupants were detained. One of them, 41-year-old Christopher Phillips of Waterloo, remains in Minnesota on local charges but faces a Monroe County arrest warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle. The Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois assisted Columbia police with the investigation.

April 21

A resident reported a violation of social distancing at Bolm-Schuhkraft City Park at about 3:15 p.m.

Monroe County Sheriff

April 14

Charles E. Prince, 19, of Waterloo, was charged with battery stemming from a Jan. 13 incident at 2605 G Road in Fults.

April 19

Deputies assisted the Columbia and Valmeyer fire departments in responding about 9:20 p.m. to a brush fire reported near the railroad tracks about 1.5 miles north of Miles Road.

April 21

A possible incident of road rage that began about 2:20 p.m. on Route 3 near Trost Plastics and ended in Columbia is under investigation.

Waterloo Police

April 6

Joshua Bell, 33, of Columbia, was arrested for criminal damage to property after allegedly breaking a window at Sunset Motel, 206 S. Market Street.

April 17

Police responded to a domestic incident about 1:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of Jamie Lane. No charges were filed.