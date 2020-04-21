Police Blotter | 4-15-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

April 3

William R. Olson, 18, of Columbia, was arrested for possession of cannabis (30-100 grams) and unlawful possession of cannabis (driver) at McDonald’s, 300 Columbia Center.

April 9

Clayton R. Augustine, 25, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI (drugs) and improper lane usage on Route 3 at Route 158.

April 10

The report of a possible forged prescription form used at Walgreens, 100 Admiral Weinel Boulevard, is under investigation.

Monroe County Sheriff

April 9

The Waterloo Fire Department and Monroe County EMS personnel assisted deputies in responding shortly before 2 p.m. to a call for a kitchen fire at a residence on Red Oak Drive south of Waterloo. The fire was contained before emergency personnel arrived. No injuries were reported in the incident.

An early evening altercation between two women in the 6200 block of KK Road is under investigation.

April 13

Columbia EMS and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded shortly before 9 a.m. to 29 Lake Court north of New Hanover after an Amazon driver was reportedly bitten in the leg by a dog. A Monroe County Animal Control officer was also requested to respond to the scene.

Waterloo Police

April 9

Clinton D. Crider, 39, of Waterloo, was arrested for violation of an order of protection in the 800 block of Illinois Avenue.

A domestic incident in the 800 block of Coneflower Drive is under investigation.

April 14

Police assisted Monroe County EMS in responding to the intersection of Fourth and Market streets shortly after 4 p.m. after a woman fell off her scooter.