Police Blotter 4-8-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

March 30

Columbia police and fire department personnel responded about 5:35 p.m. to a crash on Route 3 southbound at Route 158. A 2015 Ford Fusion driven by Dawn Mavers, 43, of Red Bud, was traveling south on Route 3 and stopped for several deer in the roadway. That resulted in a 2016 Kia SUV driven by Tammy Weil, 56, of Hecker, striking the rear of Mavers’ car, followed by Weil’s vehicle being struck from behind by a 2019 Buick SUV driven by Samantha Hopper, 23, of Waterloo. No injuries were reported in the incident.

April 1

A retail theft from Midwest Petroleum Phillips 66, 1553 N. Main Street, is under investigation. Shortly after 8:20 p.m., a black man with dreadlocks standing about six feet tall and weighing 145 pounds dressed in a blue hoodie and blue jeans and wearing a surgical mask stole a carton of cigarettes. He left the gas station in a black car with Missouri plates CL8 MRX. A suspect matching that description also tried to commit a theft at Red Roof Liquor & Lottery, 301 Southport Drive, but was unsuccessful.

April 3

Police and fire department personnel investigated multiple reports by residents of one loud boom heard shortly after 9:35 p.m. in the southern part of downtown Columbia. Police were unable to located a source of the noise. Some residents also reported seeing a flash at that time. There was no disruption in electrical service to residents at the time of the boom.

Millstadt Police

Feb. 16

Sarah N. McCarty, 40, of Millstadt, was charged with retail theft following an incident that occurred at Circle K, 1 W. Washington Street.

March 4

At 2:24 a.m., a vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation at Washington Street and Jefferson Street. Spencer P. Vehlewald, 21, of Smithton, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Monroe County Sheriff

April 2

The Columbia and Valmeyer fire departments assisted Columbia EMS and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department about 3 p.m. in responding to a 64-year-old man reported to be not conscious and not breathing on property west of the levee in the 8900 block of Levee Road. CPR was performed on the man, identified as David Rahe of Hillsboro, who was later pronounced dead at the scene. A family member said Rahe was assisting in burning a cover crop on the family farm when he suddenly collapsed.

April 3

The Waterloo and Columbia fire department assisted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department about 1 p.m. in a search for a teenage boy in the 4700 block of Dusty’s Trail off LL Road. About two hours later, the boy was located safely in St. Louis.

Waterloo Police

March 17

Gregory Vedest Burchett, 64, of Phoenix, Ariz., was charged with DUI following a Jan. 22 incident.

March 30

Davis Louis, 56, of Eden, was arrested for DUI following a Feb. 28 incident.

April 4

A young woman was struck in the face by an egg thrown out of a white Mitsubishi Eclipse SUV while she was walking along Route 3 south of Illinois Avenue at about 8:20 p.m. The egg was thrown from the passenger side of the suspect vehicle and resulted in scratches and bruising to the face of the victim. Anyone with information should call police at 618-939-8651.