Police Blotter | 4-1-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

March 2

Christopher P. Goodrich, 48, of Shipman, was charged with felony driving while license suspended (third offense).

March 9

Keith D. Brant, 47, of Red Bud, was charged with felony driving while license suspended (second offense).

March 10

Gary L. Holloway Jr., 48, of Belleville, was charged with four counts of felony retail theft after allegedly stealing items valued at more than $300 from the Columbia Schnuck’s,100 Columbia Center.

March 27

James W. Farley, 21, of Waterloo, was arrested for stalking. Court information alleges that Farley placed a woman under surveillance on March 26 and 27 by driving past her residence, knocking on her door and repeatedly calling her.

March 30

Columbia police and EMS responded to a residence on March Court shortly before 8:50 a.m. to a report of an unresponsive 33-year-old man due to a possible drug overdose. The man was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County.

Illinois State Police

Feb. 27

Louis Derington III, 25, of Cahokia, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage.

Monroe County Sheriff

March 6

Jennifer K. Stephenson, 40, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

March 11

Rachel M. Hollenbeck-Hipp, 50, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI.

March 25

Wendell G. Andrews, 36, of Christopher, was charged with felony driving while license suspended (third offense) on Route 3.

Christian T. Powell, 47, of East Carondelet, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

March 28

Police are on the lookout for a white male driving a small red pickup truck after a resident in the 6100 block of Route 3 south of Waterloo reported someone entering an RV on their property at about 11:15 p.m. The incident is under investigation.

St. Clair County Sheriff

March 29

Columbia EMS assisted deputies in responding shortly before 4 p.m. to a utility terrain vehicle crash on Knights Bridge Road in rural St. Clair County that injured a 12-year-old girl. The girl sustained a compound fracture when the UTV rolled over. She was transported by ambulance to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.