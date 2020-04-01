Police Blotter | 3-25-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Feb. 28

Earvin L. April, 31, of St. Louis, was arrested on I-255 northbound for an in-state warrant for failure to appear on charges of speeding, no insurance and no seat belt.

March 17

Gianna M. Colosimo, 20, of St. Louis, was arrested for domestic battery and battery at 625 N. Main Street.

March 19

The theft of a wheel and tire from a 2020 GMC truck on the lot of Bob Brockland Buick GMC at 580 Old State Route 3 is under investigation. The incident occurred about 5:30 p.m. “We believe the crime was interrupted,” Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul said.

March 24

Emergency personnel responded about 1:45 p.m. after a white Kia SUV driven by an elderly woman crashed into a yard in the 800 block of North Main Street and destroyed a fire hydrant. The extent of injuries was not immediately known.

Dupo Police

March 20

East Carondelet and Columbia units assisted Dupo police in the pursuit of a black Saturn with Missouri temporary tags that originated on Adams Road about 9 p.m. and continued in the area of Davis Street Ferry at Old State Route 3 south into Columbia on Main Street and Route 3, then north to I-255 and west into St. Louis County. The suspects, a man and woman, ditched the car in the area of Tesson Ferry Road. The woman was apprehended, but the man escaped on foot.

Illinois State Police

March 22

Shortly before 11:45 a.m., Columbia police, fire department and EMS assisted ISP with a crash on I-255 eastbound at the JB Bridge. Responding agencies reported slick conditions on the bridge due to wintry precipitation. No injuries were reported in the crash, which involved a vehicle with Missouri plates.

Millstadt Police

March 23

A report of burglary to vehicle on Concord Drive is under investigation. The incident occurred between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. March 22.

Monroe County Sheriff

March 17

Deputies assisted the Waterloo Fire Department shortly before 8:50 p.m. for a bull trapped in a round bale feeder ring in the 4800 block of Kaskaskia Road. WFD personnel used portable extrication equipment to remove the bull without injury about an hour later.

March 22

About 11:20 a.m., deputies assisted Monroe County EMS and the Red Bud Fire Department in responding to a crash in the area of 4877 State Route 159. The vehicle went off the road into a field. The occupants were two adults and a child. No injuries were reported.

A 2011 Dodge Journey driven by Clayton Watters, 19, of Waterloo, swerved to avoid colliding with an oncoming vehicle on D Road just south of HH Road shortly before 8 p.m. when it went off the roadway and struck a utility pole. No injuries were reported.

Waterloo Police

March 16

Charles P. Johnson, 52, of Waterloo, was arrested for obstructing a peace officer in the area of Main and Mill streets after running from an officer.

Ryan M. Lloyd, 39, of Waterloo, was charged with battery after allegedly slapping a person in the face at Uncle John’s RRR Bar, 141 S. Main Street.

March 17

Patricia S. Groneman, 63, of Waterloo, was arrested for retail theft at Walmart after allegedly stealing grocery items valued at about $125.

David M. Bass, 42, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery.