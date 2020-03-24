Police Blotter | 3-18-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

March 11

Antwan D. Smith, 32, of Cahokia, was arrested shortly after 9 a.m. for possession of a controlled substance (3-4 methylenedioxymethamphetamine) and unlawful use of a weapon on I-255 southbound.

Ron T. Berryman, 49, of Mason City, was arrested for a St. Clair County warrant on I-255 southbound.

March 13

Heidi L. Raddatz, 20, of St. Louis, was arrested for unlawful possession of cannabis (driver), driving while license suspended and speeding (21-25 miles per hour over limit) on Route 3 at Wedgewood Drive.

Sara Wade, 28, of O’Fallon, was arrested for felony aggravated battery (great bodily harm) following an incident at a residence. Court information alleges that Wade tackled another woman to the ground, causing her to hit her head against a counter and wooden bench, requiring stitches and bruising.

March 14

Sean M. Jarvis, 31, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery.

An officer responded about 1:45 a.m. to the McDonald’s parking lot following a fight near the drive-through involving three subjects in two vehicles. No injuries were reported and no complaints were signed.

No injuries were reported or citations issued following a crash involving a Ford F350 and a Toyota Corolla on Route 3 at Valmeyer Road shortly before 9 p.m.

March 15

Nicholas Weiss, 22, of Dupo, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Conservation Police

Feb. 28

Connor Kolmer, 22, of Waterloo, was charged with possession of firearm ammunition without FOID (revoked) in the area of 3200 State Route 156.

Monroe County Sheriff

March 12

Emille Shannon, 54, of Madison, was arrested for felony driving while license suspended or revoked.

A possible incident of vandalism/criminal damage to property in the 9100 block of D Road is under investigation.

St. Clair County Sheriff

March 15

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 12:30 p.m. to a motorcycle crash with injuries in the area of 7800 Triple Lakes Road. Upon arrival, deputies found a black 2005 Yamaha Roadster lying in a gravel driveway with John James Sr. of Swansea lying on his back in the middle of the driveway. James was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said, and had a 13-year-old passenger on the bike. James sustained facial injuries and the juvenile had a possible arm injury. James and the juvenile were both transported to Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis County by Columbia EMS. The cause of the crash is unknown.

Waterloo Police

March 8

Emme Bennett, 20, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and improper left turn on Mill Street and North Market Street.

March 10

Tyler Bergmann , 29, and Laura Acton, 29, both of Waterloo, were each arrested on Monroe County petitions to revoke probation for possession of a controlled substance in the 600 block of Mark Drive.

March 12

Robert Kanyuck, 58, of Waterloo, was cited for criminal trespass to property in the 100 block of Debra Lane.

March 13

Jason Plake and Jeri Casson, both of Belleville, were arrested for theft after allegedly stealing a purse at Mr. BBQ at Mystic Oak, 643 Ridge Road.

March 15

Aaron Kuper, 25, Brent Kuper, 29, and Zachary Stieb, 25, all of Highland, and Cody Winning, 26, of Alton, were each cited for illegal transportation of alcohol on Main Street at Hoener Street.

March 16

Charges are pending against a local man following an altercation at Uncle John’s RRR Bar, 141 S. Main Street.