Police Blotter | 3-11-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

March 2

Annie M. Powell, 57, of East St. Louis, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant for no insurance and also for expired registration and no insurance on I-255 at milepost 5.8.

March 3

William D. Berkowitz, 23, of Godfrey, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant and for speeding on Route 3 at Veterans Parkway.

March 5

Chad J. McHugh, 33, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI, expired registration and illegal transportation of alcohol on Palmer Creek Drive at Quarry Road.

Richard H. Servant III, 65, of Columbia, was arrested on a Monroe County traffic warrant on Route 3 at the Palmer Road exit.

March 6

Casey A. Winchester, 41, of Farmington, Mo., was arrested for DUI, improper lane usage and driving while license suspended on Route 158 at Campbell Lane.

March 7

Charles V. Shannon, 24, of Cahokia, was arrested on multiple St. Clair County warrants and for driving while license suspended on I-255.

Tony A. Nichols, 50, of St. Louis, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant and for improper use of registration.

Conservation Police

Feb. 28

Connor Kolmer, 22, of Waterloo, was charged with possession of firearm ammunition without FOID (revoked) in the area of 3200 State Route 156.

Illinois State Police

March 10

Emergency personnel responded about 10:20 a.m. to a crash on I-255 southbound between Columbia and Dupo. The vehicles involved were a white Nissan Frontier and an unoccupied Illinois Department of Transportation dump truck. The driver of the Nissan, 61-year-old Christopher K. Johnson of St. Louis, struck the unoccupied IDOT truck, which had a crash attenuator attached to its rear and was parked in the right lane to protect IDOT personnel working in the area. Johnson, who was transported by ambulance to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, was cited for failure to provide a valid insurance card, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and disobeying a traffic control device.

Monroe County Sheriff

Feb. 11

Christopher Branch, 30, of St. Louis, was charged with battery involving a fellow inmate in the Monroe County Jail.

Feb. 14

Travis Schlegel, 29, of Belleville, was charged with fleeing/eluding police in Columbia.

March 6

Robert D. Isaacs, 54, of Waterloo, was cited for criminal trespass to property on Lake Lucille Drive.

March 7

Emergency personnel responded about 2:50 p.m. to a motorcycle crash on northbound Route 3 just south of Gilmore Lake Road in Columbia. The motorcyclist, Bill Hurst, 51, of Waterloo, was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of minor injuries.

Valmeyer Police

March 1

The theft of an unlocked charcoal/dark gray 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 4×4 1500 from outside of a residence sometime between 8 p.m. March 3 and 4 a.m. March 4 is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 618-935-2300.

Waterloo Police

Feb. 15

Jamie Fitzgerald, 41, of Prairie du Rocher, was arrested for retail theft at Walmart after allegedly taking food items and dog food from the store.

Feb. 20

Theresa Russo, 59, of Hecker, was arrested for retail theft at Walmart after allegedly taking a can of pinto beans and other items from the store.

Feb. 26

James Hougland, 90, of Columbia, was issued a city ordinance violation for failure to restrain dog after his pet allegedly bit two people inside Rural King.

Feb. 27

A juvenile was issued a city ordinance violation for public fighting at Waterloo High School.

March 4

Police assisted the Waterloo Fire Department and city workers in responding to the area near the Amoco gas station on South Market Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. for a strong smell of gas. It was later determined to be a natural gas leak to a four-inch main on Front Street at the alley behind Amoco. No injuries were reported.

March 7

Kirt Wilder, 51, of Waterloo, was issued a city ordinance violation for failure to restrain dog after his pet bit another dog on Debra Lane.