Police Blotter | 3-4-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Feb. 25

Tameshia M. Gines, 26, of Belleville, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant for no insurance and improper use of registration.

Feb. 27

Eric D. McDonald, 41, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia on I-255.

Feb. 28

One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred shortly before 11:50 a.m. on Route 3 at Sand Bank Road. A Weir Parts Center truck driven by Joey Williams, 21, of Chester, was traveling north on Route 3 and turned left onto Sand Bank Road, colliding with a 2007 Toyota Camry driven by Shane Shumaker, 32, of Smithton, which was traveling south on Route 3. Shumaker was transported to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Williams was cited for failure to yield-turning left.

Christopher A. Morris, 26, of Cahokia, was arrested shortly after 3:15 a.m. for DUI, aggravated fleeing and eluding police, illegal transportation of alcohol, no insurance and driving while license revoked on I-255 at Old State Route 3.

Feb. 29

Ryan J. Ledendecker, 38, of Waterloo, was arrested shortly after 1:40 a.m. for DUI, expired registration and disregarding a stop sign on Rueck Road at Metter Avenue.

March 2

An elderly resident received a scam phone call from an out-of-country number claiming she had won money through Publishers Clearing House but needed to pre-pay the taxes. Her daughter recognized this to be a scam and contacted police before any money was lost. Publishers Clearing House says to never send money to pre-pay taxes and they will only notify winners via mail or in person.

Millstadt Police

March 2

Police went to a residence for fraudulent activity and found a female in the process of being scammed over the phone. A man claiming to represent a nationally known electronics/appliance store told her she was entitled to a $299 refund. He told her if she did not obtain the refund, she would be penalized. Once she agreed, he had her log in to her banking account and allowed him remote access to this account. The responding officer had the victim call her bank and she luckily was not out any money. While the officer was at this residence, the scammer continuously called the victim’s cell phone from different numbers.

Monroe County Sheriff

Jan. 28

Stanley Clement, 61, of Valmeyer, was charged with unlawful use of weapons (firearms) on Country Club Lane in Waterloo.

Feb. 24

Scott A. Lloyd, 44, of Columbia, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

March 1

Deputies assisted the Waterloo Fire Department in responding about 8 p.m. to a residence in the 2400 block of Hanover Road after a homeowner heard a lightning strike and saw sparks outside. Ameren told a fire official that the lightning struck a nearby transformer, causing a surge to the house. This tripped a couple of breakers and damaged outside lights on the home.

Valmeyer Police

March 1

Anthony Ruckhaber, 25, of Valmeyer, was arrested for domestic battery (bodily harm).

Waterloo Police

Feb. 28

A burglary to a residence on Mockingbird Lane in the Westview Acres subdivision is under investigation. The homeowner contacted police shortly after their arrival home from work. Damage was caused to a sliding glass door at the rear of the home, with muddy footprints observed inside and a total of $2 reported missing.

March 1

Corey Embrich, 30, of Red Bud, and Christopher E. Brown, 35, of Millstadt, were each issued city ordinance violations for public fighting at about 12:30 a.m. at Uncle John’s RRR Bar, 141 S. Main Street.

March 2

A 51-year-old woman was transported to Belleville Memorial Hospital at about 9 a.m. following a suspected drug overdose on Dwight Street.